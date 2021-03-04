CONCORDIA – Battling to the very end, the Abilene Cowgirls fell to the Lady Panthers of Concordia 57-52 in the Class 4A Sub-State semifinals Wednesday evening at Concordia.
Tied at the half 18-18, the Cowgirls found themselves down by as many as 10 points midway through the third quarter only to be led by senior Abi Lillard on the first of a major comeback against the Lady Panthers. Trailing 30-20 with five minutes gone in the third quarter, Lillard punched in nine consecutive points for the Cowgirls as Abilene clawed back into the game at 33-28. Abilene cut the deficit in half to end the third quarter down five at 34-39.
“We were up, then we were down and then we came back and got it tied basically, that speaks to the heart of this group of girls,” Abilene head coach Mike Liby said after the heart aching loss. “Especially these seniors. The seniors gave just a gut wrenching performance all the way around tonight. The underclassmen followed them and brought their game along. They aren’t underclassmen anymore they will be the future now. These seniors though left us some legacy. They got better this year too. Week after week, game after game everyone worked so hard and I think everyone could see the improvement they were making.”
Junior Jenna Hayes sparked an early Cowgirl run to open the fourth quarter. Lillard had a jumper followed by Hayes with a pair of free throws and the first of her two big fourth quarter threes. Senior Reagen Ditto capped the run with a layup off an assist by Lillard. Ditto’s basket brought the Cowgirls all the way back for a 43-43 tie with five minutes and 12 seconds left on the game clock.
Following an Abilene timeout, Hayes hit from distance to push the Cowgirls up by three. Back came the Lady Panthers with a pair of free throws before senior Allison Liby calmly drained two of her own to push it back to a three-point lead at 48-45 with less than three minutes to go.
Concordia senior Kendall Reynolds found her spot on the floor late in the game to punch two threes through the nets. Reynolds and senior Terrin Rundus punched daggers into the hearts of Cowgirl fans late with deadly accurate three-point shooting and just enough free throws to regain the lead and hold off Abilene’s valiant comeback try at the end.
“We talked in the locker room after the game and decided that working on dribbling the ball will be one of our goals this off season,” coach Liby said with a little smile. “We are not a good dribbling team. We have worked so hard on passing and running the offense but dribbling the basketball kind of got to us tonight. The girls all agreed that everyone needs to work on that point. Our motto this spring for the girls coming back is that we have to get better at dribbling the ball.”
Reynolds first long range missile tied the game at 48-48 with 2:20 remaining. Lillard answered for the Cowgirls with a field goal to retake the lead but Rundus was right there for the Panthers with a tying shot of her own.
Reynolds’ second three of the period gave the Lady Panthers a lead at 53-50 with just 64 seconds to play. Lillard quickly trimmed it to a one-point difference but Abilene fouls sent Rundus to add a pair and Concordia was up 55-52 and now only 25 seconds to play. The Cowgirls had a chance to trim the lead but the ball just wouldn’t fall late for Abilene. Reynolds added a pair of free throws with six seconds remaining and the Cowgirls’ season came to an end with the tough loss on the road.
Lillard led all scorers with 23 points and Reynolds ended with 20 to lead the Lady Panthers. Hayes put in 11 for Abilene as the Cowgirls had their biggest scoring output of the season. Abilene defeated Wichita West at the Salina Invitational Tournament by a score of 49-15 for the previous high this year.
With the season ending at 5-14, Abilene also says goodbye and thank you to three seniors who played their final game Wednesday evening. Lillard, Ditto and Allison Liby were the leaders of this team that saw steady improvement from week to week throughout the year. Lillard finished the season with 245 points to lead her Abilene team. Hayes, who will return next year for her senior campaign, was second in scoring with 105 points on the season.
Concordia now travels to Clay Center Saturday afternoon to take on the undefeated Lady Tigers (19-0) in the sub-state championship. Clay Center defeated Chapman 53-11 Wednesday at home.
Scoring Summary:
Concordia 57, Abilene 52
Abilene 12 6 16 18 – 52
Concordia 7 11 21 18 – 57
Abilene (5-14) – Ditto 6, Lillard 23, Hayes 11, Randles 1, Liby 2, Dannefer 4, Clemence 5. Totals: 14 (5) 9-16 52.
Concordia – Bechard 8, Reynolds 20, Rundus 15, Carlgren 7, Conway 7. Totals: 14 (5) 14-26 57.
