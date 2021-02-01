HAYS – The ninth ranked Lady Monarchs of Thomas Moore Prep/Marion High School in Hays easily blew past the Abilene Cowgirls Friday night 68-21. The perennial Class 3A powerhouse basketball program is loaded with young outside shooters and tall athletic inside players.
The Lady Monarchs busted out to a 7-0 lead early in the first half before Abilene’s Sammy Stout gave the Cowgirls a glimmer of hope after sinking back-to-back threes to draw within one at 7-6. Abilene would go scoreless over the next three plus minutes of the game while TMP’s Jaci VonLintel bruised the nets four treys in a 16-0 run past Abilene. Senior Allison Liby netted a jumper and junior Grace Randles made a layup for the Cowgirls but the route was on as TMP led 23-10 after one.
VonLintel started the 11-point second quarter scoring drive for the Monarchs and the TMP defense held the Cowgirls scoreless except for an Abi Lillard jumper with just under four minutes to play in the half.
TMP took a 34-12 halftime lead and then added 20 third quarter points and 14 more in the running clock fourth quarter while holding the Cowgirls to nine-second half points.
“That’s a good team right there,” Abailene head coach Mike Liby said. “Probably the best one we have played and it shows just how far away our two programs are right now. We continue to struggle taking care of the ball and we just can’t shoot it right now. I thought we were getting better until tonight. TMP is so quick and talented. Just too much for our girls.”
Abilene continued to have shooting woes as it went nine of 27 from the floor for 33 percent. The Lady Monarchs shot nearly 50 percent from the floor including making nine three-pointers. The Cowgirls didn’t help themselves as they had 29 turnovers in the contest.
The Cowgirls knew coming into the game how offensively sound the Lady Monarchs could be. Coach Liby said that TMP was so talented shooting the ball that Abilene had to pick which defensive strategy they had to try to slow them down, either play zone and shut them down inside or play man and try to cut off some of the parameter scoring. He said he chose to defend they paint and unfortunately the talented Monarch shooters were on target from outside the lane.
VonLintel had a game high 28 points including six threes to lead the home team. The 5-11 sophomore may be one of the better players to face the Cowgirls this season. Junior Emilee Lane put in 14 points while junior Megan Hamel added 12.
Lillard led the Cowgirls with eight while Stout finished with six and Randles finished with four. Freshman Claira Dannefer grabbed four rebounds to lead the Cowgirls while Lillard, Randles and junior Jenna Hayes took down three each.
Abilene drops to 2-9 on the year and will face Minneapolis (6-6) Tuesday in Abilene.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
TMP 68, Abilene 21
Abilene 10 2 7 2 – 21
TMP 23 11 20 14 – 68
Abilene (2-9) – Lillard 8, Randles 4, Liby 2, Stout 6, Dannefer 1. Totals: 7 (2) 1-8 21.
TMP – Baalman 4, VonLintel 28, Garcia 3, Lane 14, Balthazor 5, Hamel 12, Yost 2. Totals: 18 (9) 5-5 68.
