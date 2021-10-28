The Abilene Middle School 7th Grade Longhorn basketball season kicked off with wins over Fort Riley earlier this week. The A team won 18 to 11 while the B team secured a 23-10 win.
Timber Taylor led the A-Team with six points and she provided seven steals and eight deflections. Annie Waite and Kit Barbieri had four points each. Barbieri had eight rebounds to lead the squad. Madi Fields and Paige Reynolds had two points each.
Madi Fields led the B-Team with eight points in the Abilene win. Ryleigh Farson had six points and Bentley Strickland finished with four. Hallie Johnson and Elissa Sweat added two points each while Hope Dannefer had one. Farson had five steals in the game while Lola Rock had four.
