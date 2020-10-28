The Abilene Middle School Lady Longhorns opened the 2020 basketball season with wins over Fort Riley in Abilene Tuesday evening.
The 8th grade teams passed the ball around to get several girls opportunities to score. Abilene won the B team score 32-2 while they came back to take the A game 33-8.
'we were so pleased with the effort in both games tonight," 8th grade head coach Molly Burton said. "The girls worked hard as a team and executed our offense and defense well. I was especially proud of our effort on the boards."
