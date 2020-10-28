Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.