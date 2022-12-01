Box Scores
Box Scores
AMS 7A 41, Ft. Riley 19
Ft. Riley5372 – 19
Abilene910148 – 41
Abilene Scoring: Kinzie Crump 8, Kristen Mead 2, Josie Wilson 2, Joelle Nichols 2, Tessa Herrman 18, lily Benton 3, Brinley Zook 6.
AMS 7B 27, Ft. Riley 8
Abilene Scoring: Jade Wilson 10, Josie Wilson 8, Joelle Nichols 2, Emma Teague 3, Gianna Elmer 4.
Ft. Riley 8A 32, Abilene 28
Abilene Scoring: Timber Taylor 2, Hope Dannefer 4, Annie Waite 4, Hallie Johnson 4, Kit Barbieri 14.
AMS 7B 223, Fort Riley 7
Abilene Scoring: Madison Fields 6, Hayden Kitchener 7, Rebekah Olson 4, Bentley Strickland 6.
