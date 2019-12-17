CHAPMAN – The Chapman Lady Irish finished off the 2019 Irish Classic Tournament with a 47-25 win over Rossville to remain undefeated and take first place Saturday at the District Gym in Chapman.
Senior McKenna Kirkpatrick scored a game high 14 to lead the Lady Irish to the victory. Kirkpatrick finished the three-game tournament as a member of the All-Tournament Team and she was voted Most Valuable Player.
Senior Ashlynn Bledsoe added 12 points for the win and she accepted her medal as a member of the All-Tournament Team as did fellow senior point guard Peyton Suther. Suther popped in seven points for the Lady Irish.
Using a pressure defense, the Lady Irish powered past the Dawgs with a 17-6 first quarter performance. Kirkpatrick had seven of her total in the opening period while Bledsoe sank a three-pointer as she scored eight in the first eight minutes.
Chapman head coach Drew Gruver was able to rest his varsity starters in the fourth quarter after they had built a 39-10 advantage. Reserves Grace Merritt, Maya Kirkpatrick, Sophia Cavanaugh and Maggie Lewis all played several minutes and punched their name on the scoreboard with points for Chapman.
The pressuring Irish defense held Rossville scoreless in the second period.
Fighting Irish
defeats
Rossville,
finishes
second place
The Fighting Irish went 2-1 during the Classic to finish second place and Saturday they held off a pesky Rossville squad for a 50-41 win.
Rossville jumped out to a 6-0 lead to open the first quarter before Irish senior Jake Vercher swished a trey at the 5:06 mark to put Chapman on the board. Senior Noah Riegel added a trey and sophomore Trey Adams sunk two free-throws to tie the score at 8-8 and then Adams capped the Irish scoring with a three-pointer of his own to give the Irish an 11-8 lead at the end of the first period.
The lead bounced back and forth through the second quarter with Noah Riegel getting six of his game high 16 points as the Irish took a one-point 27-26 lead into halftime.
Chapman opened the second half with an 8-0 run to push ahead 35-26 before Rossville called a time out. Chapman senior Chance Liebau made a last second basket to cap the Irish third with a lead of 41-30.
The difference remained at nine points as Chapman senior Kel Stroud and Adams each had buckets in the Irish fourth and Rossville sent the Irish to the free-throw line 10 times as they tried to rally. Noah Riegel was a perfect four-for-four at the line to finish off the game.
Chapman travels to Wamego Tuesday to open North Central Kansas League play before they take the holiday break.
Chapman girls 47,
Rossville 25
Rossville 6 0 4 15 – 25
Chapman 17 14 8 8 – 47
Rossville – Dyche 3, Streit 2, Bergstresser 2, Rabe 7, Wannell 1, Morelli 8, Foster 1, Gillum 1. Totals: 9 (1) 6-10 25.
Chapman (3-0) - Merritt 2, Mc Kirkpatrick 14, Adams 4, Suther 7, Bledsoe 12, Ma Kirkpatrick 2, Cavanaugh 2, Lewis 4. Totals: 17 (2) 7-10 47.
Chapman boys 50,
Rossville 41
Rossville 8 18 4 11 – 41
Chapman 11 16 14 9 – 50
Rossville – Perine 4, Morelli 7, Reeves 8, Badura 14, Brown 2, Garcia 6. Totals: 13 (3) 6-8 41.
Chapman (2-1) – Vercher 8, Adams 12, Liebau 3, E. Riegel 3, N. Riegal 16, Stroud 8. Totals: 13 (5) 9-19 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.