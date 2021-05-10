Cowgirls second; Cowboys place third, Irish fourth in boys
Team Scores
Girls
Chapman 97, Abilene 88, Wamego 73, Clay Center 60, Rock Creek 55.
Boys
Wamego 96, Rock Creek 91, Abilene 70, Chapman 67, Clay Center 51
Individual Results (Top 6)
Girls 4x800m Relay
Abilene A, third 12:07.88
Boys 4x800m Relay
Abilene A, 3rd 9:21.34
Chapman A, 10:26.92
Girls 100m Hurdles
Shannon Anderson, Chapman, 1st 17.19
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd 17.23
Joy Clemence, Abilene, 3rd 17.28
Tessa Bender, Abilene, 4th 17.43
Amara Johnson, Abilene, 5th 18.71
Boys 110m Hurdles
Judah Bowell – Armstrong, Abilene, 2nd 17.22
Caden Bevan, Chapman, 6th 19.90
Girls 100M
Chloe Rock, Abilene, 2nd 13.58
Mia Johnson, Abilene, 3rd 13.82
Ava Locke, Chapman, 4th 13.91
Sammy Stout, Abilene, 5th 14.02
Addie Hasenbank, Abilene, 6th 14.05
Boys 100M
Trevor Mead, Chapman, 5th 12.08
Adien Whitley, Chapman, 6th 12.18
Girls 1600M
Taylor Briggs, Chapman, 1st 5:06.16
Boys 1600M
Grant Waite, Abilene, 2nd 4:42.82
Triston Cottone, Abilene, 6th 4:57.55
Girls 4x100m Relay
Abilene, 2nd 53.53
Chapman A, 4th 54.70
Boys 4x100m Relay
Abilene, 3rd 46.01
Chapman, 5th 47.24
Girls 400M
Chloe Rock, Abilene, 1st 1:03.56
Sammy Stock, Abilene, 2nd 1:05.03
Bailey Rock, Abilene, 3rd 1:05.14
Kimberly Remily, Chapman, 4th 1:06.78
Boys 400M
Eli Winder, Chapman, 1st 50.38
Thurman Geissinger, Abilene, 4th 56.40
Gage Picking, Chapman, 5th 59.30
Carson Woodworth, Abilene, 6th 59.45
Girls 300m Hurdles
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 1st 48.01
Joy Clemence, Abilene, 2nd 51.17
Shannon Anderson, Chapman, 3rd 51.39
Amara Johnson, Abilene, 4th 52.30
Tessa Bender, Abilene, 5th 54.70
Boys 300m Hurdles
Darionte Jones, Abilene, 4th 46.56
Nick Anderson, Chapman, 6th 46.87
Boys 800M
Grant Waite, Abilene, 1st 2:06.21
Triston Cottone, Abilene, 3rd 2:09.78
Girls 200M
Allie Cross, Abilene, 3rd 27.37
Addie Hasenbank, Abilene, 4th 28.75
Tanith Elliott, Chapman, 5th 28.80
Boys 200M
Lucas DeDonder, Abilene, 1st 22.69
Eli Winder, Chapman, 2nd 22.97
Girls 3200M
Taylor Briggs, Chapman, 1st 11:16.86
Eden Bathurst, Abilene, 2nd 12:32.56
Grace Merritt, Chapman, 5th 15:26.64
Boys 3200M
Trevor Tovar, Abilene, 3rd 11:06.44
Levi Hager, Abilene, 4th 11:17.20
Girls 4x400m Relay
Abilene A, 2nd 4:19.35
Boys 4x400m Relay
Abilene A, 1st 3:34.79
Chapman, 5th 3:46.09
Girls High Jump
Amara Johnson, Abilene, 1st 4-10
Tanith Elliott, Chapman, 4th 4-4
Boys High Jump
Zander Ehrich, Abilene, 3rd 5-8
Chris Sommer, Chapman, 5th 5-4
Aiden Whitely, Chapman, 6th 5-4
Girls Pole Vault
Jentree McGivney, Abilene, 6th 7-6
Boys Pole Vault
Rowdy Kuntz, Abilene, 4th 10-0
Caiden Bevan, Chapman, 5th 10-0
Judah Bowell-Armstrong, 6th 10-0
Girls Long Jump
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd 15-4
Kamyrn Phillips, Chapman, 5th 13-7.75
Boys Long Jump
Eli Winder, Chapman, 2nd 19-0.75
Duncan Gay, Chapman, 3rd 17-7.75
John Varelman, Chapman, 4th 17-2
Gage Picking, Chapman, 5th 16-7
Girls Triple Jump
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 1st 35-0
Allie Cross, Abilene, 5th 30-2.50
Boys Triple Jump
Eli Winder, Chapman, 1st 42-3
Jon Jenkins, Chapman, 4th 37-5.50
Carson Woodworth, Abilene, 5th 35-10.75
Trevor Mead, Chapman, 6th 35-5.50
Girls Shot Put
Macy Bliss, Chapman, 1st 33-4.75
Marie Meuli, Chapman, 2nd 32-9.25
Gretchin Hill, Chapman, 3rd 30-8
Grace Randles, Abilene, 6th 28-3.25
Boys Shot Put
Troy Boyd, Chapman, 2nd 40-0.75
David Morgan, Chapman, 3rd 39-4
Dawson Surritte, Abilene, 4th 38-6
Connor Rose, Abilene, 6th 37-9.75
Girls Discus
Tanith Elliott, Chapman, 1st 92-2
Gretchin Hill, Chapman, 4th 86-5.50
Macy Bliss, Chapman, 5th 63-9.50
Marie Meuli, Chapman, 6th 82-10
Boys Discus
Dawson Surritte, Abilene, 5th 106-3.50
Girls Javelin
Grace Randles, Abilene, 3rd 85-10
Lyndsey Buechman, Abilene, 4th 82-4
Ava Locke, Chapman, 5th 82-1
Boys Javelin
Jon Jenkins, Chapman, 2nd 143-6
Aiden Puente, Chapman, 3rd 136-9
Mason Barnum, Chapman, 6th 113-1
