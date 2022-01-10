CLAY CENTER – Coming off the Christmas break after winning a thrilling overtime victory of the Abilene Cowgirls, the Chapman Lady Irish jumped on the Clay Center Tigers early for an NCKL victory 40-28 Friday night in Clay Center.
The Irish jumped out to a 10-5 first quarter lead and then took control pf the game with a 25-10 half time lead. The Lady Tigers tried to rally in the third quarter before Chapman slammed the door in the fourth for the win.
Kiera Jones led the Irish with 12 points with Shannon Anderson adding eight.
Scoring
Chapman 40, Clay Center 28
Chapman 10 15 5 10 – 40
Clay Center 5 5 13 5 – 28
Chapman – Kirkpatrick 5, Jones 12, Frieze 4, Anderson 8, Meuli 6, Lewis 5. Totals: 15 (1) 9-15.
Clay Center – McCann 2, Brent 3, Siebold 17, Crimmins 1, Bloomdahl 1, Schurle 1, Spielman 3. Totals: 8 (6) 6-12.
