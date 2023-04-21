CONCORDIA – After being shutout twice by Southeast of Saline, the Chapman Lady Irish came fighting back to get a softball sweep at NCKL foe Concordia on Tuesday. Chapman took game one 5-1 and then won in the nightcap 7-5.

Chapman lashed out 16 hits in the opener but didn’t clinch the lead until the eighth inning. Concordia scored once in the third and that held until Chapman tied the score in the top of the seventh. The Irish pushed across four runs in the top of the eighth for the win.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.