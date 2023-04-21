CONCORDIA – After being shutout twice by Southeast of Saline, the Chapman Lady Irish came fighting back to get a softball sweep at NCKL foe Concordia on Tuesday. Chapman took game one 5-1 and then won in the nightcap 7-5.
Chapman lashed out 16 hits in the opener but didn’t clinch the lead until the eighth inning. Concordia scored once in the third and that held until Chapman tied the score in the top of the seventh. The Irish pushed across four runs in the top of the eighth for the win.
Kaci Heller had three hits including a triple to pace the Irish hitting attack. Six other teammates slapped a pair of hits as Emmy Scholz, Haylee Welsh, Madalynn Harold, Taylor Gustafson, Teagen Ellis and Zoey Saum each finished with two hits. Scholz and Welsh had doubles. Harold and Saum were credited with RBI.
Harold held the Lady Panthers to four hits and one earned run. She struck out 15 while walking three in the victory,
Game two was a back-and-forth battle between the two teams. Chapman jumped out to an early 5-0 lead after scoring twice in the second and adding three more in the third. Concordia came back with three in the fifth, but the Irish answered with two in the sixth. Concordia put up a rally in the bottom of the seventh, but Harold got the final out in relief of Kaylee Livingston to secure the 7-5 win for Chapman.
Livingston tossed six and two-thirds allowing four earned runs on 12 hits. She struck out two and walked one. Harold yielded a seventh inning hit but the Irish closed the door for the win.
Chapman continued swinging hot bats in the second game as Heller once again had three hits to lead her team. Scholz, Welsh, Harold, Reagan Morris and Ellis all had two hits. Abigail Martinez and Gustafson also hit safely for the Irish.
Chapman moves to 5-7 on the year.
