In what was a thrilling double overtime game, the Chapman Lady Irish outlasted the Abilene Cowgirls 44-40.
Both teams nearly mirrored each other by struggling through the night in both shooting percentage and turnovers.
Abilene would shoot 26 percent from the field and commit 27 turnovers, while Chapman would shoot 28 percent along with 26 turnovers. Chapman would finish with a first quarter lead of 6-3, however Abilene would come back and tie the game up at halftime 16-16. Both teams would then go cold offensively in the third quarter with only 3 total combined points scored between them, resulting in a Cowgirl lead of 18-17.
It was in the fourth quarter when both teams would begin to score more often. Abilene’s Claira Dannefer would put the Cowgirl team on her back and score 12 of her game high 18 points in the quarter.
The Cowgirls would lead in the quarter by as many as 5 points points, however, with just 1:16 to go, Chapman would score a pair of baskets capped off by a game tying three by Maya Kirkpatrick with just 6 seconds left to send it to overtime.
In the first overtime period, neither team would score a field goal, as both teams would score all of their points from the free throw line for a 37-37 score. Chapman’s Shannon Anderson would then lead, and go on to score 5 of her teams 7 points in the second overtime to help close out the win for the Lady Irish 44-40.
Anderson would finish as Chapman’s leading scorer with 16 points in the game.
Dannefer would lead the Cowgirls with a double double totaling 18 points, and 15 rebounds in the loss, while Lexi Barnes would add 8 points in the game.
Abilene is now 1-5 overall and 0-2 in the NCKL and will next be on the road after the holiday break to travel to Marysville
Abilene Scoring: Claira Dannefer 18 POG, Lexi Barnes 8, Jenna Hayes 6, Sammy Stout 5, Callie Powell 2, Renatta Heintz 1
Chapman Scoring: Shannon Anderson 16 POG, Marie Meuli 6, Maya Kirkpatrick 5, Elyssa Frieze 3, Grace Merritt 3, Ava Locke 3, Allison Abeldt 3, Maggie Lewis 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.