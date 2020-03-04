CHAPMAN – Trailing by two after the first quarter, the Chapman Lady Irish mounted a hug comeback in the second period for 45-34 win over 13th seed Winfield Tuesday night.
The fourth seed Lady Irish poured in 19 second quarters points and held Winfield to five free throws to take a 30-18 lead to the locker rooms at half. McKenna Kirkpatrick had six of her game high 17 points to lead Chapman’s rally. Senior point guard Peyton Suther popped in a pair of treys for the Irish in the period.
Kirkpatrick had seven of Chapman’s nine third quarter points as the home team extended its lead to 39-24 headed to the fourth.
Winfield hit a pair of threes in a come back effort in the final eight minutes but Chapman (17-4) was able to win by 11 45-34 to advance to the sub-state championship against Andale on Friday night. Andale (16-5) stormed past Rose Hill 62-29 Tuesday night at Andale.
Kirkpatrick led the Irish with 17 and Ashlynn Bledsoe put in 11 while Suther finished with 9 and Kylie Adams had eight.
Winfield had two players with nine points to lead them in scoring.
Chapman, the number four seed in the Class 4A West Division, will host the fifth seed Andale at 7 p.m. Friday in Chapman.
Scoring Summary:
Chapman 45,
Winfield 34
Winfield 13 5 6 10 – 34
Chapman 11 19 9 6 – 45
Winfield (7-14) – Sultz 5, Koman 5, Galo 9, Jellings 2, Humphrey 9, Green 4. Totals: 8 (2) 12-15 34.
Chapman (17-4) – Kirkpatrick 17, Adams 8, Suther 9, Bledsoe 11. Totals: 12 (5) 6-16 45.
