CHAPMAN – The Chapman Lady Irish basketball team earned a win in head coach Drew Gruver’s debut as coach when they defeated Sacred Heart 58-43 in the first round of the Irish Classic Tuesday in Chapman.
Senior McKenna Kirkpatrick led the Irish in scoring with 16 points and Kylie Adams added 15. Peyton Suther chipped in nine and Ashlynn Bledsoe scored seven points.
Chapman took a commanding lead in the game by out scoring Sacred Heart 22-6 in the first quarter. Sacred Heart fought back in the second period to only trail 31-17 at the half.
The second half saw the Lady Knights come alive to narrow Chapman’s lead to five points as the third quarter ended 39-34 with the Irish holding on. Adams, Suther and Shannon Anderson shot baskets in Chapman’s third period.
The fourth quarter saw the Irish come back strong as Adams popped a trey and a jump shot and she delivered five of seven from the free-throw line. Kirkpatrick added five of her game high 16 in the fourth while her little sister Maya Kirkpatrick scored four in the period.
Sacred Heart sent the Lady Irish to the free-throw line 14 times in the final eight minutes with Chapman connecting on eight. Cochran led Sacred Heart with 13 points.
The Irish (1-0) will now play Bishop Ward tonight and finish with Rossville on Saturday afternoon.
