It was the final game of the North Central Kansas League for the Abilene Cowgirls and the Lady Irish of Chapman Tuesday night in Abilene. The Lady Irish fought off a dramatic attack by the Cowgirls to hold on for a 44-35 win that gave them a share of the NCKL girls’ title for 2019-2020. It was the first time since 2006 that Chapman had held that recognition.
The game was close on the scoreboard throughout the game as Abilene pressured Chapman with a solid defensive performance. The Lady Irish had too many athletic shooters and strong rebounders for Abilene to get the game tied in the final minutes.
Abilene junior Abi Lillard grabbed an offensive rebound and put back up a basket to bring Abilene within one point at the 2:19 mark of the fourth quarter. During the final minutes Chapman seniors Ashlynn Bledsoe, McKenna Kirkpatrick and Kylie Adams ran off eight unanswered points to pull away for the win.
“I thought we had a good game plan going in,” Abilene head coach Mike Liby said. “The girls deserve all the credit tonight. All of them came in and played solid defense and for the most part kept them from dominating the rebounding I think. Gave up a few but Chapman just has good shooters too.”
Bledsoe had two baskets down the stretch while Kirkpatrick and Adams made a pair of free throws for the victorious Lady Irish. Bledsoe led all scorers with a game 21 points with McKenna Kirkpatrick putting in 14 for Chapman.
Abilene senior Beth Holmes and sophomore Jenna Hayes had 12 points apiece for the Cowgirls. Lillard scored six points and brought down nine rebounds for the Cowgirls.
It was senior night for Abilene as Holmes, Jade Vopat, Hannah Snowball, Deserae Meade and Annie Bathurst started for the Cowgirls against the Irish.
“My seniors have been leaders from the very beginning since I took over,” coach Liby said. “I have asked them questions and they provided insight for me. Any time you do your first year of anything you remember a lot of things. These girls have been instrumental for me. Great kids that you can coach all day.”
Chapman finished 16-4 on the year and secured a hosting spot in the Class 4A Sub-States that begin next week. They ended the NCKL portion of the season with an 8-2 mark to be co-champions with Clay Center and Wamego.
Abilene (5-14) ended conference play 2-8 and will host Hays Thursday night for its final regular season contest. They will await their sub-state tournament site announced this weekend.
“We had Hays on the ropes last time but just couldn’t pull it out,” Liby said. “But, we are playing at home Thursday night and have that advantage.”
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Chapman 44, Abilene 35
Chapman 10 6 16 12 – 44
Abilene 4 9 11 11 – 35
Chapman (16-4) – Mc Kirpatrick 14, Adams 5, Suther 2, Bledsoe 21, Ma Kirkpatrick 2. Totals: 19 (0) 6-11 44.
Abilene (5-14) – Holmes 12, Vopat 3, Lillard 6, Hayes 12, Snowball 2. Totals: 9 (5) 2-5 35.
