CHAPMAN – Chapman bounced back on Tuesday after dropping two matches at NCKL foe Abilene to take two conference matches over Wamego. The Irish won the first match 23-25, 25-21, 25-21 and then came back to take the second match 25-23, 27-25, 25-19.
The Lady Irish improved to 13-6 on the season with the two league wins.
Senior Mckenna Kirkpatrick led the Irish hitting attack with 28 kills in the two matches. She also had five blocks, 19 digs, three Aces and an assist. Senior Ashlynn Bledsoe added 15 kills, 10 blocks, 17 digs and an Ace. Senior setter Peyton Suther had 54 assists in the two matches. She also had three kills, six blocks, nine digs and an Ace.
Junior Libero Brayden Ash finished with 12 digs. Senior outside hitter Emma Elliott had seven digs and two assists. Senior Courtney Lewis ended with eight kills, seven blocks, six digs and two assists. Freshman Maya Kirkpatrick finished with six kills, two blocks, 10 digs, six assists and three Aces from the service line. Freshman Sophia Cavanaugh provided eight kills and eight blocks in her six sets played.
Next up for the Irish is a Saturday tournament at Silver Lake.
