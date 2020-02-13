CHAPMAN – The Chapman Lady Irish got a last minute layup for a two-point win over North Central Kansas League opponent Wamego 39-37 Tuesday night in Chapman.
Wamego jumped out to a 13-2 first quarter lead but Irish senior McKenna Kirkpatrick came back with 12 of her game high 16 points in the second period to help Chapman take a 25-23 lead to the break. Chapman outscored Wamego 23-10 in the second quarter.
The second half was tight and even with each team scoring 14 points. The Lady Irish got a three from senior Ashlynn Bledsoe and two jumper from Kirkpatrick while the Red Raiders got threes from Aubri Alexander and Ryann Alderson.
In the fourth, Bledsoe had a pair of field goals with Kyle Adams adding one and Peyton Suther hitting the front end of a one plus one at the free-throw line. Alexander shot in six of the Lady Raiders’ eight points.
Chapman and Wamego both move to 12-4 on the season while Wamego is 4-2 in conference play games with Abilene, Clay Center, Concordia and Marysville remaining. The Lady Irish are 5-2 with games against Concordia, Marysville and Abilene.
Currently Wamego sets in third seed with the Lady Irish in fourth seed in Class 4A West Division sub-state standings. The top four teams will be host sites. Presently, Nickerson is first at 14-2 while Towanda-Circle is second at 13-2. Clay Center is fifth with a record of 11-5.
In the boys game Tuesday, Wamego took an early lead to go on and win 58-45 over the Fighting Irish. Chapman’s Noah Riegel had a game high 23 points to pace all scorers.
Wamego had four players in double figures offensively with senior Taybor Vetter and junior Tanner Hecht finishing with 13 each. Senior Brad Sackrider had 12 and senior Calvin Baker finished with 11.
Scoring Summaries:
Chapman 39, Wamego 37
Wamego 13 10 6 8 – 37
Chapman 2 23 7 7 – 39
Wamego – Donnely 7, Alexander 15, Toree Hoober 2, Denney 5, Pierson 2, Alderson 3, Kueker 3. Totals: 9 (4) 7-12 37.
Chapman – Mc Kirkpatrick 16, Adams 7, Suther 3, Bledsoe 11, Kirkpatrick 2. Totals: 12 (2) 9-16 39.
Wamego 58, Chapman 45
Wamego 15 9 17 17 – 58
Chapman 8 11 11 15 – 45
Wamego – Baker 11, Sackrider 12, Vetter 13, Eichem 2, Watson 5, Asaris 2, Hecht 13. Totals: 9 (8) 16-19 58.
Chapman – Vercher 4, Adams 6, Erickson 2, Ch. Liebau 2, Jenkins 6, N. Riegel 23, Stroud 2. Totals: 17 (1) 8-14 45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.