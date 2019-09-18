RILEY – The Chapman Lady Irish volleyball team improved to 10-3 on the season with a second place finish at the Riley County Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Chapman opened with pool play wins over St. Mary’s 26-24, 31-29 and Holton 25-23, 25-21 before finishing off Valley Heights 25-16, 25-20.
In the semifinals, the Irish then met the host school Riley County and won in two sets 25-17, 25-15 to move to the championship match against Valley Heights.
It was a rematch from earlier in the day but this time Valley Heights forced the Irish into three sets to declare a champion. Valley Heights won the match 25-17, 19-25, 26-24 with the Lady Irish finishing second on the day.
Unofficially for Chapman Brayden Ash finished with a combined stat line of two aces, 30 digs and three assists. Courtney Lewis had five Aces, 19 kills, six blocks and nine digs. Emma Elliott had an ace, one kill, 15 digs and three assists. McKenna Kirkpatrick had six aces, 61 kills, seven blocks, 18 digs and four assists. Ashlynn Bledsoe had three aces, 20 kills, eight blocks, 38 digs and six assists. Peyton Suther finished with four aces, 14 kills, six blocks, 24 digs and 78 assists. Myah Kirkpatrick had an ace, 11 kills, nine digs and 10 assists. Sophia Cavanaugh had 12 kills, six blocks, three dugs and three assists. Shannon Anderson provided two kills and an assist.
Chapman travels to Trinity Catholic for a double dual on Thursday before facing Abilene on Sept. 26.
