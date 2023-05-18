Chapman struggled in the championship game

A Chapman defender gets ready to tag out an Abilene Cowgirl during softball action earlier in the season. Chapman’s defense was on point against Clay Center but struggled in the championship game Tuesday in Mulvane.

 Reflector-Chronicle file photo

MULVANE – The Chapman Lady Irish softball team earned a slot in the Class 4A Regional Championship Tuesday in Mulvane with a 4-2 victory over fellow NCKL rival Clay Center.

Clay Center entered the regional with the fifth seed and a 14-6 season record. Chapman, the 12th seed, finished the regular season at 7-11 and had dropped season opening games against the Lady Tigers in late March. Clay Center swept the series 11-4 and 10-0.

 

