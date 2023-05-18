MULVANE – The Chapman Lady Irish softball team earned a slot in the Class 4A Regional Championship Tuesday in Mulvane with a 4-2 victory over fellow NCKL rival Clay Center.
Clay Center entered the regional with the fifth seed and a 14-6 season record. Chapman, the 12th seed, finished the regular season at 7-11 and had dropped season opening games against the Lady Tigers in late March. Clay Center swept the series 11-4 and 10-0.
Tuesday was a different story as the Lady Irish scored early in the contest when Abilgail Martinez drove in the first run of the game with a first inning double. The Irish added a run in the third inning, but Clay Center came back to tie the game at 2-2 as Emma Pfitzenmaier singled to drive in a run. Pfitzenmaier would go four for four at the plate to lead the Lady Tiger offense,
Chapman took the lead for good, scoring a single run in the fourth and then added the insurance in the top of the sixth. Zoey Saum drove in the run in the fourth with a single while Madalynn Harold and Kaci Heller accounted for Chapman’s RBIs. Martinez had a perfect day at the plate for the Lady irish finishing three for three, all doubles, with two runs scored and an RBI. Emmy Scolz, Haylee Welsh, Harold, Heller, Saum and Taylor Gustafson all had hits for the Irish.
Clay Center’s Candance Lippe had a pair of hits including a triple while Erin Flickinger also had hits to go along with Pfitzenmaier’s four hits.
Harold was credited with the win for the Lady Irish giving up two earned runs on seven hits, She walked two and struck out four. Maddie McCann tossed six innings for Clay Center allowing four earned runs on nine hits She struck out one batter in the loss to Chapman, Elliott Jensen threw the final inning striking out two.
In the championship game, the Lady Irish couldn’t recover from an early lead by the eventual champion Mulvane team as they scored three runs in the first, a single run in the second and fourth and three more times in the fifth for the final 8-0 win over the Lady Irish.
Chapman struggled both offensively and defensively in this game as they committed five errors to aide Mulvane in scoring. At the plate, they could only muster a pair of hits, both by Heller.
Mulvane’s Jalin Lavers earned the victory going five and one third innings of one hit scoreless ball striking out seven and walking two. Peyton Baggett tossed the final one and two thirds allowing one hit and striking out two while walking one.
Harold took the loss for the Lady Irish going four innings allowing four earned runs on three hits. She struck out four and walked three. Kaylee Livingston pitched two innings allowing three unearned runs on five hits and striking out one.
Chapman ends the season with an 8-12 mark while Mulvane advances to Class 4A State Softball Tournament next week in Salina.
