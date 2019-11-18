Three Chapman High School senior volleyball players were named to the North Central Kansas League All League Team recently.
Receiving first team recognition were McKenna Kirkpatrick, Peyton Suther and Ashlynn Bledsoe.
The Lady Irish finished runners-up in the conference and completed the season with a 24-11 record.
