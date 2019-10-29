CHAPMAN – After defeating Nickerson in three sets on Tuesday of last week, the fourth seed Chapman Lady Irish volleyball team fell in a heartbreaker to the same team in three sets, but this time it was the sub-state championship on the line.
Chapman had rallied at the Smoky Valley Invite from an 18-25 first set loss to Nickerson to win 25-19, 25-20. Saturday the Lady Panthers ended the Irish season with scores of 25-22, 15-25, 25-21.
Chapman began the day with a 25-12, 25-15 win over 13th seed Winfield to play in the championship against number five Nickerson or number 12 Wellington. Nickerson put away Wellington 25-13, 25-12 to advance to play the Lady Irish.
The upset to Nickerson (27-13) ended the high school careers of seniors Courtney Lewis, Emma Elliott, Mckenna Kirkpatrick, Ashlynn Bledsoe and Peyton Suther.
Class 4A State Volleyball Schedule
Friday afternoon in Hutchinson
Pool 1
#4 Holton (30-11) vs. #5 Nickerson (27-13) – 3:30 p.m.
#1 Andale (35-2) vs. #8 Louisburg (21-15) – 4:30 p.m.
#4 Holton vs. #8 Louisburg – 5:30 p.m.
#1 Andale vs. #5 Nickerson – 6:30 p.m.
#5 Nickerson vs. #8 Louisburg – 7:30 p.m.
#1 Andale vs. #4 Holton – 8:30 p.m.
Pool 2
#3 Towanda-Circle (33-6) vs. #6 Eudora (26-13) – 3:30
#2 Independence (35-3) vs. #7 Topeka Hayden (25-14) – 4:30
#3 Towanda-Circle vs. #7 Topeka Hayden – 5:30
#2 Independence vs. #6 Eudora – 6:30
#6 Eudora vs. #7 Topeka Hayden – 7:30
#2 Independence vs. #3 Towanda-Circle – 8:30
Bracket play begins Saturday at 1 p.m.
