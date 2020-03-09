CHAPMAN – The Chapman Lady Irish basketball team defeated Andale 47-41 Friday night in the Class 4A sub-state championship game in Chapman.
The Irish are headed for the Class 4A State Tournament this week in Salina for the first time since 2006.
Senior McKenna Kirkpatrick led the Irish with a game high 20 points. She and fellow seniors Ashlynn Bledsoe and Peyton Suther rallied Chapman from a two-point deficit 32-34 headed to the fourth quarter to hold off the Lady Indians in a come back attempt of their own.
The three Irish leaders accounted for seven of 10 from the free-throw line and had field goals to boost Chapman to the win.
Bledsoe finished with 13 points and Suther had 10 in the Irish victory. Andale had two players that ended with 13 points each.
Andale took a one-point advantage after the opening eight minutes to lead 12-11 before Kirpatrick and her teammates launched a 17-point second quarter to take a 28-21 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Lady Indians came back with a strong third quarter and held the Irish to just four points to have the two-point lead going to the fourth. Chapman answered with a strong quarter offensively of its own to close out the win.
Head coach Drew Gruver and his squad will enter the tournament as the fifth seed and will face fourth seed Shawnee Mission Bishop Miege (20-2) in the 8:15 p.m. game Wednesday night.
Scoring Summary:
Chapman 47, Andale 41
Andale 12 9 13 7 – 41
Chapman 11 17 4 15 – 47
Andale – Knoblauch 8, Wegener 2, Winter 3, Bruna 13, Rou 2, Fairchild 13. Totals: 18 (1) 2-5 41.
Chapman (18-4) – Mc Kirkpatrick 20, Suther 10, Bledsoe 13, Anderson 2, Ma Kirkpatrick 2. Totals: 18 (1) 8-17 47.
