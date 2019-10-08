SILVER LAKE – The Chapman Lady Irish volleyball team battled Royal Valley in the championship match of the Silver Lake Tournament over the weekend but lost in two sets to bring home second place medals.
The Irish defeated Perry Lecompton 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, St. Mary’s 25-17, 25-13 and lost to Sabetha 24-26, 25-19, 25-20 to be able to move into the semifinals against Silver Lake.
Against Silver Lake, the Irish won 22-25, 25-15, 25-20 to advance to the finals versus Royal Valley. Chapman improved to 16-8 on the season and remained in fourth place in the Class 4A West Division seedings. A top four seed would secure a school to host a sub-state in a couple of weeks.
Currently Andale sets at the top of the West followed by Towanda-Circle, Nickerson and Chapman. Four teams are within percentage points of Chapman for the fourth place seed as Wamego stands at 12-9, Abilene 13-10, El Dorado 1t 14-11 and Buhler 11-9 hold onto a possibility of moving up into the top four before post season begins.
Unofficial statistics (not all available) for the tournament saw Brayden Ash have 19 digs and one assist, Courtney Lewis had five aces, 17 kills, five blocks, 11 digs and an assist, Mckenna Kirkpatrick had five aces, 34 kills, nine blocks, 21 digs and five assists. Ashlynn Bledsoe finished with two aces, 19 kills, three blocks, 34 digs and two assist. Peyton Suther had six aces, 11 kills, four blocks, 15 digs and 57 assists. Maya Kirkpatrick had two aces, nine kills, two blocks, 13 digs and six assists. Sophia Cavanaugh finished with 20 kills, eight blocks, seven digs and two assists. Emma Elliott had two aces, two kills, nine digs and two assists.
Chapman is currently third in the NCKL standings at 4-2 behind Concordia (5-1) and Abilene (4-2) and has matches with Concordia tonight and Clay Center on Oct. 15. They also have the Hillsboro Tournament on Oct. 19 and a tri-angular at Smoky Valley on Oct. 22 to wrap up the regular season.
(0) comments
