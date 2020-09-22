CLAY CENTER — The Chapman Lady Irish tennis team went head to head with the Abilene Cowgirls Saturday to essentially tie for first place at the Clay Center Invitational Tennis Tournament in Clay Center. Chapman won the tiebreaker because the Cowgirls didn’t have a number two doubles team at the meet on Saturday.
Chapman freshman Elyssa Frieze continued her unbeaten streak on the season as she went 5-0 on the day to earn first place in number one singles. Frieze defeated Abilene’s Allie Cross 6-1 to complete the championship run. Her record now goes to 11-0 on the season.
Cross placed second at the meet Saturday after finishing 4-1. She defeated Lily Ogden of Wabaunsee 6-0, Lanae Knight of Beloit 7-5, Mackenzie Sterling of Clay Center 6-1 and Riley McMillen of Concordia 6-2 to get to the championship match against Frieze.
In number two singles, Chapman’s Sophie Jones finished 5-0 to capture first place for the Lady Irish. Abilene’s Matigan Kobiskie placed third with a 3-2 mark.
Kobiskie defeated Karlee Feyh of Wabaunsee 6-1, Cameron Sidener of Beloit 6-2 and Clay Center’s Julia Rieger 6-0. Kobiskie fell to Jones of Chapman 0-6 and Lacie Duvall of Concordia 4-6.
In doubles, Abilene’s Maggie Gillispie and Abi Lillard paired on the day and finished 4-0 to win the number one bracket. The Abilene duo defeated Kendyl Bolinder/Raegan Feyh of Wabaunsee 6-3, Beloit’s Hess/Tietgens-Peters 6-0, Clay Center Center’s Girton/Statton 6-3 before ending the day with a 6-4 win over Chapman’s Chelsey Armbruster/Grace Mosher.
Chapman’s doubles team of Armbruster/Mosher finished 3-1 for fourth place in number one doubles. The number two team of Della Hettenbach/Nicole Blocker went 2-1 for third place.
Abilene’s tennis season has been suspended until at least Oct. 5. Chapman is scheduled to play at Hillsboro on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.