A hungry bunch of Hays High Lady Indians wanting a victory in the worst way ran past the Abilene Cowgirls 38-22 in Abilene Tuesday night.
The Cowgirls started strong early and opened with a 7-2 lead with 5:25 showing on the first period clock. The Lady Indians (6-11) rode into Abilene with a two-game losing streak after dropping back-to-back games to Dodge City and Colby. Just as quickly had the Cowgirls started, they faded during a 15-0 run by Hays to end the first quarter.
Abilene senior Abi Lillard put the Cowgirls on the board with a pair of early free throws and a mid range jumper. Junior guard Joy Clemence drained a corner trey and Abilene led 7-2. That was their last lead of the night as Hays four threes in a row and added an old fashioned three-point play to jump out to a 17-7 lead after one.
Senior Allison Liby got Abilene’s two-second quarter points midway through the period. The Indians answered with a trey and took a 20-9 lead to the break.
Just like the second quarter, the third period was low scoring for both clubs in the third. Lillard had all four Abilene’s third quarter points. The Indians answered with a period opening jumper by Madyson Sennett and a three by Caroline Robben. Hays led 25-13 headed to the fourth.
“We knew they were a team that shot a lot of threes but they haven’t been making many at all,” Abilene head coach Mike Liby said. “In the first quarter against us tonight they made four in a row. I kind of thought we started well but then we kind of lost gas and they added half court pressure in the first half and then full court pressing in the second half. We didn’t handle their pressure well at all tonight. We just couldn’t get anything going offensively.”
The Lady Indians came out in a full court press in the fourth quarter and caused the Cowgirls issues getting the ball inbounded and across the time line. Two quick steals and scores had Hays in front 30-15 following a Cowgirl basket by Lillard.
Coach Liby called two quick timeouts to save the Cowgirls from turnovers in the backcourt and freshman Claira Dannefer answered with a bucket inside and later added one of two from the line. Meanwhile, the Lady Indians got a bucket Carly Long a pair of free throws to go up 34-18 with three and one-half minutes to play in the game.
Following a Hays timeout, the Lady Indians inserted 6-3 freshman post Jilyan Sheldon who proceeded to add a three-point play and grab rebounds above the shorter Cowgirls. With two minutes to play Lillard steals the ball at about midcourt to then drive for a nifty Cowgirl layup. She was fouled on the next Abilene possession and she calmly made both free shots. Hays added a late free throw for the 38-22 final.
Hays junior Jersey Johnson led the Lady Indians with 11 points. Three other Lady Indians added six points each. Johnson came up big for Hays in the first quarter explosion with eight points including a pair of threes. The Indians connected on seven threes in the game.
Lilliard finished with a game high 14 points for Abilene. She also had five rebounds. Dannefer led the Cowgirls with six boards on the night. Abilene had good looks at the goal for the most part but only shot 20 percent in the game. They finished seven of 35 from the floor. The Lady Indians kept Junior Jenna Hayes off the scoreboard but she grabbed five rebounds and had a pair of steals for Abilene.
The Cowgirls fall to 3-12 on the year and will host top ranked Clay Center (16-0) Friday night in Abilene. The Cowgirl defense held the Lady Tigers to its fewest number of points in a 34-21 Clay Center win back in mid-January in Clay Center. Clay Center averages nearly 50 points a game and are coming off a 64-33 win over Marysville last week. Friday’s game is final regular season scheduled game for Clay Center before they host the Class 4A sub-state beginning the first week of March.
Abilene finishes the regular season at Chapman next Tuesday before playing a makeup game against Concordia on Thursday.
“Clay Center is ranked two in the state and they haven’t lost yet,” coach Liby said. “We will see how it goes Friday night.”
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Hays High 38, Abilene 22
Hays 17 3 5 13 – 38
Abilene 7 2 4 9 – 22
Hays (6-11) – Johnson 11, Long 6, Melvin 1, Lummus 5, Engel 6, Robben 6, Sheldon 3. Totals: 6 (7) 5-12 38.
Abilene (3-12) – Lillard 14, Liby 2, Dannefer 3, Clemence 3. Totals: 6 (1) 7-9 22.
