LOST SPRINGS – Rural Vista Lady Heat volleyball is one championship away from returning to the Class 1A State Championship in Dodge City next month. Improving to 36-4, the Heat won the Class 1A Regional Tuesday at Centre High School.
The Heat earned a first round bye at the Lost Springs-Centre tournament as did number two seed Burlingame. Melvern-Marias Des Cygnes Valley defeated the fourth seed Wakefield 25-17, 25-16 in the opening match of the day. Centre then defeated Solomon 25-13, 25-12 to set up the semifinals.
In the Heats’ first contest of the day, Rural Vista shut down Melvern-Marais Des Cygnes Valley 25-15, 25-17 to advance to the finals.
Senior Hannah Riedy led the attack against the Trojans with seven kills. She hit .583 in the two sets. Juniors Cami Jacobson and Holly Brockmeier chipped five kills each.
At the serve line, senior Erica Linder, freshman Kacie Adams and junior Meghan Brockmeier scored aces for the victorious Lady Heat. Rural Vista ended with a 95.9 serve percentage in the match.
Holly Brockmeier, Meghan Brockmeier, junior Amber Brockmeier and senior Kelci Sly played strong at the net, each having a block against the Lady Trojans.
Riedy was strong with 14 digs while Holly Brockmeier had nine and Sly finished with seven. Amber Brockmeier put up 16 assists and Riedy had five to set up the hitters.
Next the Heat defeated Burlingame 25-21, 25-15 to advance to the Centralia sub-state with the overall number one seed.
During the championship match Riedy and Holly Brockmeier set career high accomplishments as the led the Lady Heat to victory. Riedy had 11 digs and 13 assists that took her four-year mark to 1,500 career assists and 1,000 digs. Holly Brockmeier finished with 12 kills in the match that powered her to her 1,000 kill of her career.
Riedy also added nine kills in the match and Meghan Brockmeier had seven. Jacobson and Amber Brockmeier provided blocks at the net while Meghan Brockmeier led the squad with 15 digs and Holly Brockmeier added 10.
Amber Brockmeier put up 11 assists to go along with Riedy’s 13 in the two sets played against the Bearcats.
The Lady Heat will travel to Centralia on Saturday to take on the eighth seed Valley Falls (18-21) in bracket one of two. The second match in the same bracket has the fourth seed Lincoln (25-12) playing against the fifth seed Frankfort (23-14).
In the second bracket, Centralia has the number two seed with a 32-6 mark and they will face the seventh seed Burlingame Bearcats (22-12). Number three seed Clyde-Clifton Clyde (27-11) will take on sixth seed Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton (31-8).
The two winners advance to the State Championships in Dodge City at the United Wireless Arena on Nov. 1-2.
