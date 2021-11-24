HOPE/WHITE CITY – Rural Vista head coach Kane Hensley begins his seventh season as the leader of the Rural Vista Lady Heat basketball program heading onto 2021-2022 season.
Hensley has compiled a record of 101-33 coaching in Hope and White City. His 2019-2020 squad won the Wheat State League title and advanced in the post season. Last year in the COVID-19 plagued season, the Heat finished 13-7 with a league record of 5-3.
For the 2021-2022 season, Hensley will be working with a very young group that only returns one returning starter in 6-2 junior center Kacie Acres. Acres averaged 11 points a game while bringing down 12 rebounds per contest in 2020-2021.
The Lady Heat head man is projecting a starting five that includes Acres and 5-8 senior forward Callie Linder. Returning from their freshman campaign and expecting to see starting action will be sophomore point guard Angie Linder along with sophomore guards Bailey Rapp and Shaylee Sanford.
“We will be very young,” Hensley said. “We will have youth and height as our biggest strengths as we begin the season while inexperience will be our weakness. We have a competitive group of girls working towards a league title.”
Rural Vista graduated four seniors a year ago as Cami Jacobson, Chancy Johnson and Meghan and Amber Brockmeier all graduated this past May.
The Lady Heat open their season at Canton-Galva on December 3rd.
2021-2022 Rural Vista Heat Basketball Schedule
Dec. 3 at Canton-Galva
Dec. 7 - 11 at Herington Tournament
Dec. 17 at Centre
Dec. 21 vs. Elyria Christian
Jan. 7 at Goessel
Jan. 11 vs. Herington
Jan. 14at Little River
Jan. 18 – 22 at Centre Tournament
Jan. 25at Northern Heights
Feb. 1vs. Peabody Burns
Feb. 4vs. Wakefield
Feb. 8at Solomon
Feb. 11vs. Canton-Galva
Feb. 12at Blue Valley
Feb. 15 vs. Hartford
Feb. 18 at Wakefield
