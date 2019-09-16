The Rural Vista Lady Heat volleyball team picked up a pair of wins over Class 3A opponents Riley County and Council Grove.
In the first match against Riley County, the Heat won 25-14, 25-22. Rural Vista got off to a hot start in the first set building an early 9-2 lead. The Heat rode the hot hitting of Cami Jacobson and Holly Brockmeier to win the first set. In the second set, it stayed close throughout but the Heat was able to get past some passing troubles to take the set 25-22. Holly Brockmeier led the way with 10 kills in the match, while Jacobson and Meghan Brockmeier had six kills each. Hannah Reidy led with 13 assists while Amber Brockmeier had six of her own. Reidy and Amber Brockmeier led the way with 17 and 12 digs respectively.
In the second game of the night, the Heat was able to defeat Council Grove in two sets 28-26, 25-13.
Council Grove came out with a lot of energy in the first set and had a great student section behind them. Coach Adam Sobba commented that this might have rattled his team in the beginning and it took them a little bit to find their footing.
The first set was a great game that went back and forth and the Heat were able to make some clutch plays including fighting off a set point for Council Grove before taking the set 28-26 according to Sobba.
“We struggled to pass the ball in the first set and it clearly showed,” he said. “We were unable to get the hits we wanted due to that passing so we really had to work and find other ways to win the set.”
The Heat dominated the second set winning 25-13. Sobba thought the way his team came back and won the first set really took the energy out of the student section and the players for Council Grove.
“We were able to come out and jump on them early and ride that to the win,” the coach said.
Rural Vista moves to 6-0 on the season.
Here are some stats from the two wins.
Stats for Riley County: Amber Brockmeier had six assists, one kill and 12 digs; Erica Linder had two assists; Kelci Sly had one kill, four assists, one block and five digs; Megan Brockmeier had an ace, six kills and nine digs; Cami Jacobson had an ace, six kills and eight digs; Hannah Reidy had five kills, 13 assists and 17 digs and holly Brockmeier finished with an ace, 10 kills, a block and four digs.
Stats for Council Grove: Amber Brockmeier had an ace, seven assists, one kill and six digs; Erica Linder had an ace and four digs; Kelci Sly had two kills and five digs; Meghan Brockmeier had an ace, sight kills and 11 digs; Cami Jacobson had two kills and 12 digs; Hannah Reidy had two aces, five kills, five assists and six digs and Holly Brockmeier ended with an ace, five kills, three blocks and nine digs.
