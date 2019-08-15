After compiling a 35-5 record in 2018, the Rural Vista Lady Heat volleyball team will look to five returning starters to keep the momentum going into the 2019 season.
Heat head coach Adam Sobba begins his third year at the helm of the program after achieving a 63-13 mark.
“We will be bringing back a load of talent coming off last season,” Sobba said. “The Heat won the Wheat State League regular season title, the Regional title and fell in the first round of sub-state.”
Leading the team this season will be All-State setter Hannah Riedy and three-time first team All-League outside hitter Holly Brockmeier. The duo has led Rural Vista in assists and kills each of the last three seasons. Riedy was named second team All-State in 2018 and she has twice been recognized on the first team of All-WSL team. Holly Brockmeier, also a senior, has been named All-League three times.
The pair will be joined by fellow returning starters Meghan Brockmeier, Amber Brockmeier and Kelci Sly. Sobba and assistant coach Anne Jirak will be seeking big contributions from returning letter winners Erica Linder and Cami Jacobson, each had valuable playing time last season filling in for injured starters.
“We are looking forward to building off a solid past two seasons and we are ready to take the next step,” Sobba said.
The Heat begins the season on Sept. 5 at St. Xavier in Junction City.
2019 Rural Vista Heat Volleyball
Sept 5 at St. Xavier/Wakefield
Sept 10 vs. Little River/Peabody at Hope
Sept 12 at Riley County/Council Grove
Sept 14 at Centre Tournament
Sept 17 at Solomon/Canton Galva
Sept 21 at Hartford Tournament
Sept 24 at Centre/Elyria Christian
Sept 28 at Herington Tournament
Oct 1 vs. Herington/Goessel at Hope
Oct 8 at Wakefield
Oct 15 vs. Classical at White City
Oct 19 WSL Tournament - TBD
