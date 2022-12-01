HOPE/WHITE CITY – The Lady Heat girls basketball team from Rural Vista looks to improve on their 11-11 season from a year ago.

They return four starters after only graduating one senior starter last season. Head coach Kane Hensley begins his eighth season and welcomes back senior Kacie Acres and juniors Angie Linder, Shaylee Sanford and Bailey Rapp, who started for his squad in 2021.

 

