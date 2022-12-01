HOPE/WHITE CITY – The Lady Heat girls basketball team from Rural Vista looks to improve on their 11-11 season from a year ago.
They return four starters after only graduating one senior starter last season. Head coach Kane Hensley begins his eighth season and welcomes back senior Kacie Acres and juniors Angie Linder, Shaylee Sanford and Bailey Rapp, who started for his squad in 2021.
Acres comes back averaging 13 points per game and grabbing 15 rebounds a contest. Linder shot in 7.2 points per game while grabbing 6.9 boards. Sanford averaged 6.4 points.
“We will be looking to build off of last year’s 11-11 season and only one senior starter,” Hensley said. “We will focus on competing day in and day out and staying focused. Taking care of the ball offensively will play a huge role in how successful of a season we have.”
Senior Lauren Coffman and junior Kambyl Riedy along with newcomers Clara Noeth, Mindy Linder and Journey Peterson will round out the Lady Heat bench.
Hensley and assistant coach Anne Jirak will take the Lady Heat on the road to open the season at Canton-Galva on Friday, Dec. 2.
