HERINGTON – The Rural Vista Lady Heat volleyball team goes 4-1 Saturday and falls to the Class 2A number five-ranked Sedgwick in the championship of the Herington Invitational Tournament.
The Heat came out strong early in the day getting relative easy wins over Sacred Heart and Sunrise Christian Academy to open pool play.
“Everyone came out and played well from the start,” Heat head coach Adam Sobba said. “That allowed us to have a very balanced attack throughout the first two games.”
In the Heat’s final pool play game, they took on a tough Herington squad that came into the tournament 11-2. The Railers came out strong and put it to the Heat winning the first set 25-12.
“It was just one of those sets where we could do nothing right and everything they sent over found the floor,” Sobba said.
Rural Vista was able to rebound from the first set loss taking the second set and then putting on a dominant performance in the third set.
“I thought we showed a lot of mental toughness, being beat badly in the first set, making some adjustments and then being able to win the next two against a really good team is a huge step for us overall,” the coach said.
Cami Jacobson, Kelci Sly and Amber Brockmeier came up with some huge blocks that helped swing the momentum in the Heats’ direction according to Sobba.
In the semi-finals of the tournament, the Heat was looking for some revenge on a Canton-Galva team that had defeated them two weeks prior.
“We really wanted the rematch,” Sobba said. “Canton got us two weeks ago so knowing there was a chance to get to play them gave the girls a little bounce in their step and they went out with something to prove.”
Rural Vista was able to do that as they won in dominating fashion both sets by a 25-13 score to earn a spot in the championship.
The Heat was set to face off with Sedgwick in the championship match.
“Going into the tournament, we knew this was the match-up that we wanted,” Sobba said. “With both teams ranked in the top 5 of 1A and 2A, we knew it was going to be a battle.
In both sets, the Heat dug themselves into a hole and was not able to get back out of according to Sobba. They found themselves down 8-1 in the first set before making a push to get back within two points before falling 20-25.
Sedgwick jumped out to a big lead in the second set and led 17-8 at one point. Sedgwick took a 24-15 lead before a huge Heat rally that got Rural Vista within one-point at 24-23. Sedgwick was able to win the match point.
“We played really well down the stretch,” Sobba said. “It was just a little to late. I was very proud of how the girls fought back and really gave them a run for their money.”
Rural Vista is now 23-3 on the year.
Tournament stats
for Rural Vista
Amber Brockmeier – 1 ace, 9 kills, 57 assists, 45 digs and 1 block; Erica Linder – 5 aces, 6 digs and 10 assists; Kelci Sly – 10 kills, 4 blocks, 28 digs and 23 assists; Megan Brockmeier – 5 aces, 27 kills, 3 blocks and 63 digs; Cami Jacobson – 4 aces, 17 kills, 8 blocks and 34 digs; Hannah Riedy – 5 blocks, 42 kills, 41 assists and 68 digs; Holly Brockmeier – 4 blocks, 46 kills and 40 digs; Kacie acres – 11 digs and 2 aces.
