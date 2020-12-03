HOPE/WHITE CITY – Looking to win the Wheat State League title and to return to the Class 1A State Tournament are goals set by the 2020-2021 Rural Vista Lady Heat basketball team as the season is set to begin.
Sixth year head coach Kane Hensley’s squad lost some key contributors to graduation but expects this team to strive for the same accomplishments. Last year the Heat went 23-1 on the year.
“We will continue to have high expectations for our team even though we lost some key players to graduation,” Hensley said. “We have four seniors returning that will need to step up and give us some production.”
Hensley is counting on seniors Meghan Brockmeier, Chancy Johnson, Cami Jacobson and Amber Brockmeier to lead this year’s team. Meghan Brockmeier returns as the starting point guard while Johnson is a returning starter that can play both in the post and out on the perimeter.
The Lady Heat will also look to junior Callie Linder and sophomore Kacie Acres for returning experience and both have height to help the squad. Acres is listed at 6-0 while Linder is 5-10.
Hensley believes his girls team will once again challenge for the number one spot in the conference.
Rural Vista takes to the court Friday versus Canton-Galva at Hope.
Boys return
experience
The Heat returns several players from last year that gained experience at the varsity level according to their coach.
“We return a lot of experience from lasts years team,” head coach Adam Sobba said. “We will return three starters in Cameron Campuzano, Dylan Worrell and Parker Stilwell. Our development and impact of the sophomores and freshmen will be key to our season.”
Campuzano, 6-3, is set to play his senior campaign for the Heat after scoring 13.3 points per game and bringing down 11.7 rebounds a game. Campuzano also blocked 6.3 shots per game to finish as one of the top players in Class 1A and has led the state in blocked shots the last two years according to Sobba.
Worrell shot 4.6 points per game with 4.8 rebounds a contest and he dished out 2.6 assists a game last year. Worrell is a returning senior.
Stilwell, a sophomore, returns as a starter after scoring 1.4 points a game for the team that finished 8-13 on the season.
Sobba will look to seniors Angelo Thomas and Matt Floyd as well as junior Ajay Brown and sophomore Jason Elson for depth on the varsity bench. Talented freshman Colton Jacobson will look to add shooting to help the team.
2020-2021 Rural Vista Basketball Schedule
Dec. 4 vs. Canton-Galva
Dec. 8 vs. Lebo (WC)
Dec. 11 vs. Chase County (H)
Dec. 12 TBD
Dec. 17 at Elyria Christian
Dec. 18 vs. Centre (H)
Jan. 8 vs. Goessel (H)
Jan. 12 at Herington
Jan. 15 vs. Little River (WC)
Jan. 26 vs. Northern Heights (WC)
Feb. 2 at Peabody Burns
Feb. 5 at Wakefield
Feb. 9 vs. Solomon (H)
Feb. 12 at Canton-Galva
Feb. 13 vs. Blue Valley (WC)
Feb. 16 at Hartford
Feb. 19 vs. Wakefield (H)
