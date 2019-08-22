SOLOMON – Solomon head volleyball coach Micala Anderson is expecting a young and relatively inexperienced varsity volleyball team to take the court during the 2019 season.
“We are going to have a young and relatively inexperienced varsity team,” Anderson said. “We are going to have to learn the more intricate areas of volleyball and use them to our advantage.”
Anderson should have the services of two returning starters in seniors Raegan McMillen and Lexxi Espada begin their final season at Solomon. McMillen should see action as a designated server and at Libero for the Lady Gorillas. Espada returns with experience at setter.
“Our strength is going to be our dedication and hard work that we have put in since the end of last year,” Anderson said. “We’ve really bought in as a team. We had an average of 84% attendance in our weight room for our entire program, freshmen through seniors.”
Anderson and assistant coach Ashley Austin should also have returning letter winners Elizabeth Ledet and Alexis Powell to compete for varsity positions. Both are middle hitters with Ledet being a junior and Powell a senior.
“I’m optimistic about this season, our expectation is always about obtaining successes as a team and just getting better every day from beginning to end,” Anderson said.
The Lady Gorillas finished 28-12 a year ago but lost a lot to graduation. Solomon will count on the seniors for leadership and the juniors and sophomores to create depth on the team. The Gorillas will have five incoming freshmen on the roster that will also add depth to the program.
Solomon opens the season by hosting Bennington and Sacred Heart on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Solomon
Volleyball 2019
Sept 3 vs. Bennington and Sac. Heart
Sept 7 at Peabody Tourney
Sept 10 vs. Canton-Galva
Sept 14 Solomon Invite
Sept 17 at Canton-Galva Quad
Sept 24 at Little River Quad
Oct 1 at Centre Quad
Oct 3 at Herington
Triangular
Oct 5 at Canton-Galva Invite
Oct 8 at Goessel Quad
Oct 15 vs. Bennington and Wakefield
Oct 19 WSL Tourney at Solomon
Oct 22 at Regional – TBD
Oct 26 at sub-state
