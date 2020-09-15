SOLOMON – The Solomon Lady Gorillas went 2-1 at their home invitational tournament this past weekend to place third.
Solomon defeated Wakefield 25-23, 25-18 and Tescott 25-21, 25-8. They fell to Rock Hills 15-25, 17-25.
“It was an all around team effort with great contributions,” coach Micala Anderson said. “The Gorillas overcame some obstacles throughout the day as a team and they kept improving every game.”
Senior Emma Seidl led the team with 17 kills and five aces. Junior Kamryn Kugler followed close behind with 14 kills and three blocks. Senior Elizabeth Ledet had 11 kills, junior Tyra Thompson with 10 kills, senior Libero Trenity Anderson with 25 digs and both setters senior Rachel Hagan having 30 assists and junior Reaghan Shirack having 33 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.