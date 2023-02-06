Dannefer goes up above multiple Marysville defenders

Abilene’s Claira Dannefer goes up above multiple Marysville defenders and scores from the lane. Dannefer scored  a game high 15 points in the loss by the Cowgirls.

The Marysville Lady Bulldogs outlasted the Abilene Cowgirls for a victory at home Friday evening 42-38.  The Lady Bulldogs down one point entering the final quarter rallied to pull ahead with less than a minute to go in the game to win.  

Abilene would open the game jumping out to an early 9-6 lead. Claira Dannefer would score six points by dominating inside the paint, while Zoey Debenham would add an early three pointer.  A second early Dannefer foul would  have her sitting on the bench the rest of the first quarter and more than half of the second quarter. Marysville would finish the quarter on a 7-2 scoring run to lead 13-11.  The Cowgirls lone basket during the stretch was a base line jumper made by Callie Powell.  

 

