The Marysville Lady Bulldogs outlasted the Abilene Cowgirls for a victory at home Friday evening 42-38. The Lady Bulldogs down one point entering the final quarter rallied to pull ahead with less than a minute to go in the game to win.
Abilene would open the game jumping out to an early 9-6 lead. Claira Dannefer would score six points by dominating inside the paint, while Zoey Debenham would add an early three pointer. A second early Dannefer foul would have her sitting on the bench the rest of the first quarter and more than half of the second quarter. Marysville would finish the quarter on a 7-2 scoring run to lead 13-11. The Cowgirls lone basket during the stretch was a base line jumper made by Callie Powell.
In the second quarter, another Powell basket would get Abilene back within two points at 13-15 at the 7:02 mark. The Cowgirls would then not score for the next three minutes in the quarter. The Lady Bulldogs scored five straight points to lead 20-13 before a basket by Blair Adams at the 4:20 mark began an Abilene 8-4 scoring run to close the half. Dannefer, Hannah Walter, and Adin Bruna accounted for the scoring to get back within three points at halftime, for a 24-21 Marysville lead.
The Cowgirls would open the third quarter by immediately tying the game at 24-24 when Sammy Stout hit a three pointer. Abilene would then take their first lead since the first quarter as Dannefer would score a basket. Both teams would then alternate baskets and free throws that would tie and change the lead throughout the mid quarter. With Marysville leading 29-27, at the two minute mark, Renatta Heintz would tie the game, Dannefer would add a pair of free throws, and Eden Bathurst would score on a mid lane floater to lead 33-29. A last second basket by the Lady Bulldogs pulled them back to within two points to end the third quarter with the Cowgirls leading 33-31.
Abilene then struggled with scoring in the final quarter, as they wouldn’t make a single basket from the field. The game remained tight however as the Cowgirls would earn their points at the free throw line. After a pair of made free throws by Stout increased the Cowgirls lead to 35-31, Marysville continued to score and tied the game at 35-35. A single made free throw by Dannefer at the 2:54 mark ultimately gave Abilene their last lead of the game at 36-35. A Lady Bulldogs basket with 54 seconds to go in the game gave them a 38-36 lead which they built on, and held on to for the 42-38 victory.
“I was extremely proud of our young ladies. Friday nights game was evidence that we are getting better and the girls continue to compete” said head coach Shawn Herrman. “ We just weren’t able to find the bottom of the hoop in the 4th quarter which ended up being the difference. We will get back at on Monday and continue to get better.”
The Cowgirls were led in double digit scoring in the game by Claira Dannefer with 15 points, while eight other players scored in the game for Abilene.
Abilene now 2-12 overall and 1-5 in the NCKL will get ready to play two league games this week as they host Concordia next Tuesday and travel to Wamego next Friday.
Abilene (2-12, 1-5): Claira Dannefer 15, Sammy Stout 5, Callie Powell 5, Zoey Debenham 3, Renatta Heintz 2, Hannah Walter 2, Adin Bruna 2, Blair Adams 2, Eden Bathurst 2,
Marysville (5-10, 4-3): Bella Rader 10, O’Neil 4, Ingalls 7, Spurgeon 5, Capp 11, Deessman 5
Abilene Scoring: Bruna 7, Signer 7, Debenham 3, Adams 7, Walter 4, Stover 6, Brooks 2, Pickerign 2, Powell 2.
Marysville 36, Abilene 31
