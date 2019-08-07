The Chapman Lions Club will be hosting its annual 4-person scramble Labor Day Golf Tournament on Sunday, September 1 at Indian Hills Golf Course.
Shotgun starts are at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cost is $200 per team. Golf carts are available but not included in the entry fee.
Prizes will be awarded based on the number of teams. For reservations or more information contact the clubhouse at (785) 922-6203.
