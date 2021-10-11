Class 4A
1. Andale 24-1
2. McPherson 20-6
3. Baldwin 23-3
4. Circle 16-5
5. Clay Center 19-5
6. Augusta 14-3
7. Bishop Miege 4-15
8. Louisburg 17-10
9. Clearwater 13-6
10. Ottawa 12-16
Class 3A
1. Smoky Valley 23-3
2. Heritage Christian 23-2
3. Cheney 22-1
4. Nemaha Central 24-3
5. Hiawatha 19-3
6. Riverton 25-2
7. Eureka 22-0
8. TMP 20-5
9. Goodland 20-3
10. Holcomb 28-1
Class 2A
1. Smith Center 28-2
2. Garden Plain 15-4
3. Sedgwick 23-3
4. Hillsboro 19-6
5. Ellinwood 21-3
6. Wabaunsee 25-4
7. Sterling 22-6
8. Meade/Fowler 21-1
9. Jefferson Co. North 16-5
10. Inman 20-8
Class 1A – DI
1. Victoria 20-0
2. Little River 23-3
3. Centralia 26-3
4. Pretty Prairie 24-4
5. Kiowa County 19-3
6. Burlingame 17-4
7. St. Paul 23-4
8. Spearville 13-5
9. South Gray 16-5
10. Ness City 13-7
Class 1A – DII
1. Hanover 23-4
2. Lebo 23-3
3. Attica 23-1
4. Golden Plains 19-2
5. Central Plains 17-7
6. Linn 18-8
7. Wheatland-Grinnell 19-8
8. Argonia 13-3
9. Central Christian 15-7
10. Dighton 16-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.