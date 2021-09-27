Kansas State High School Activities Association’s Board of Directors met and unanimously adopted the sanctioning of 6-Man Football State Championships beginning with 2022 season.
This adoption will allow the schools electing to participate in 6-player football starting in 2022 to compete towards a KSHSAA State Championship.
The stipulation is that at least 24 schools be in that category. According to KSHSAA only 15 schools participated in 2020.
The process of determining who may be eligible to play 6-player football was enhanced the board approved an agenda item that would allow a high school who had 55 or fewer students in grades 9, 10 and 11 to choose to adopt 6-Man football. The schools that may currently play 8-Man football may choose to switch to 8-Man if they fall within that parameter, with the 8-Man maximum enrollment in grades 9, 10 and 11.
To help offset some of these possible changes, KSHSAA also adopted new structures for determining classes 3, 2 and 1A football classifications. When the new classifications come out for the rest of 2021-2022 school year on October 6, those enrollment numbers will be used for football classifications for the 2022 and 2023 school years.
Instead of 48 schools in 3A and 2A, the amendment that was approved changed the number to 40 in each of those classes with the remaining 11-player participating schools to go to Class 1A.
Monday, September 20 was the enrollment count date for KSHSAA classifications for the remainder of this current year for winter and spring sports and that number will be used to determine football classifications for the next two campaigns.
