TOPEKA – The Kansas State High School Activities Association board of directors met virtually Wednesday afternoon and by a 46-27 vote approved local school districts increasing the number of spectators to be allowed for the duration of the winter sports season.
The board met at the request of the KSHSAA Executive Board to discuss spectator limits and after some discussion voted to implement the following rule change.
“Beginning Jan,. 29 until the end of winter activities regular season this school year, a maximum of four spectators per participant will be permitted to attend with appropriate social distancing required. Local school districts may choose to have stricter limitations based on seating and local health department guidelines.”
Again, this vote gives the host administration the right to increase spectator limits to their school or to remain at the present level or to actually reduce fan limits. It is totally based on the COVID conditions within their county and then all KSHSAA COVID Protocols must be followed as far as masks and social distancing are concerned.
Schools may also elect to use the increased limitations to include the general student body of the host school if desired. Spectators must follow the guidelines of the host school.
Post season spectator limitations may be discussed at a later time but as of now, the host arena will establish the limitations and all venues may be different.
