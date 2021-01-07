TOPEKA – Wednesday morning the Kansas State High School Activities Association released its plan for post-season basketball. Because of the pandemic, basketball will be handled much the same as volleyball was in the fall of 2020.
The three largest classifications, Classes 4A, 5A and 6A, will have eight sub-states that begin the week of Feb. 27th. The classes will be assigned a seeding manager location based on geography with four or five teams assigned per seeding manager.
In Class 4A the locations are Buhler, Clay Center, Augusta, Clearwater, Baldwin, Holton, Fort Scott and Independence.
Abilene, Chapman, Clay Center and Concordia are assigned to the Clay Center seeding site. The boys’ semifinals will be played on Tuesday, March 2 at the higher seeded teams location. The girls will play their semifinal game Wednesday, March 3, again at the higher seeded location.
The boys sub-state championship game is scheduled to be played Friday, March 5 with the girls’ games on Saturday.
Quarterfinal games will be played at the higher seed on Monday, March 8 for boys and Tuesday, March 9 for girls. Quarterfinal pairings will have winners of Buhler versus Clay Center’s substates. Buhler’s sub-state lineup includes Buhler, McPherson, Nickerson, Pratt and Ulysses. The higher seed will host the game.
Winners of the quarterfinals advance to the State Tournament in Salina at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. The boys are scheduled to begin play on Thursday with girls playing Friday and the Championship played Saturday, March 13. There will be no consolation game played.
In Class 2A Herington has been assigned to the Cottonwood Falls-Chase County seeding sight. Teams assigned are Cottonwood Falls-Chase County, Elbing-Berean Academy, Herington, Lyndon, Marion, Richmond-Central Heights, Whitewater-Remington and Yates Center.
Because of the number of teams in Class 2A and 3A, the format is slightly different than the 4A configuration. Class 2A boys will playa quarterfinal game on Monday, March 1st with higher seeded team hosting. The girls will play on March 2nd.
Semifinals will be Thursday (boys) and Friday (girls)
In Class 2A and 3A per the report, the finals will be played at the sub-state host to determine which school advances to the state quarterfinals. The state quarterfinals begin on Monday, March 8 for the boys with the girls playing Tuesday.
The state quarterfinals will be played at the higher seed. Winners will advance to the Class 2A State Tournament at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan.
The Cottonwood Falls-Chase County winners will meet the winners of the Humboldt seeding site. Those schools are Arma-Northeast, Cherokee-Southeast, Erie, Humboldt, Mound City-Jayhawk Linn, Pittsburg-St. Marys Colgan, Pleasanton and Uniontown to determine the teams to advance to Manhattan.
Class 1A has two divisions with Division 1 comprised of 54 schools and Division 2 having 53. Rural Vista and Solomon are in Division 1.
In Division 1 girls will begin play on Thursday, Feb. 25 with the boys playing Friday, Feb. 26. Rural Vista and Solomon are both assigned to the Canton-Galva seeding location.
Schools at that site are Canton-Galva, Goessel, Lincoln, Little River, Rural Vista, Solomon and Sylvan Grove.
Semifinals will be played on Friday, March 1st for boys and girls on Saturday, March 2nd. According to the report, semifinals are to be held at the sub-state site.
After the semifinals the winners advance to the state quarterfinals games beginning Monday, March 8 for girls with the boys playing on Tuesday, March 9.
The Canton-Galva winner will meet the winner from Centralia to determine who goes to Dodge City for the State Championship. Schools from the Centralia site are Centralia, Clifton-Clyde, Frankfort, Highland-Doniphan West, Jackson Heights, Onaga and Troy.
State quarterfinals are to be played at the high seed.
