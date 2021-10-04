TOPEKA – The Kansas State High School Activities Association announced the finalized plans for post season competition in Cross Country and Volleyball this week.
Abilene, Chapman, Clay Center, Concordia, and Wamego of the North Central Kansas League will all run at the Stateland Cross Country Course in Topeka on Saturday, October 23rd.
Four new regional sites were announced for Class 4A and the NCKL schools will all be going East this year.
Other 4A Regionals will be held in Baldwin, Buhler, and Chanute.
Topeka West High School will host the Regional that the Cowboys and the Irish will attend.
Besides the five NCKL schools, Holton, Rock Creek and Topeka-Hayden runners will participate.
Each 4A Regional will send the top three finishing teams and the top 10 individuals with the possibility of others to the Class 4A State Meet in Wamego the following Saturday.
For 2021, only Class 3A and 4A will run in Wamego as KSHSAA announced additional state sites with 5A and 6A running at Andover.
Class 1A and 2A will race the Sand Plum Course at Victoria.
Herington High School Cross Country runners will run Regional at the Prairie Ridge Cross Country Park in Hutchinson in Class 2A while Solomon travels in Centralia and will run the Centralia City Lake trails.
In Volleyball, Class 4A will be divided in to two groups of 18 schools that will then divide into for sub-state tournaments.
There will be two five team brackets and two four-team brackets in each sub-state.
The Top 4 teams in the Class will be the designated hosts.
Volleyball Sub-States are schedule for Saturday, Oct. 23rd.
Abilene, Chapman, Clay Center, Concordia will join Andale, Augusta, Buhler, El Dorado, McPherson, Mulvane, Pratt, Rose Hill, Rock Creek, Towanda-Circle, Ulysses, Wellington and Winfield are in the number two sub-state.
wWamego joins the rest of Class 4A in the other brackets.
Brackets for Class 4A will be announced Monday, October 18.
In Class 2A, Herington is assigned to the Alma-Wabaunsee Sub-State with seeding done on Oct. 20.
Solomon High School will go to Sylvan-Lucas Sub-State for a Class 1A-D1 tournament while Rural Vista travels to Lost Springs-Centre’s tournament.
Winners of the Volleyball Sub-States are then re-seeded for the State Tournaments to be held Oct. 30.
Class 4A is slated for Hutchinson with 2A and 1A-D1 going to Dodge City.
Class 1A – DII will play their tournament games in Emporia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.