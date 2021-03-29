WICHITA – One of the oldest and grandest Kansas traditions will have a completely different format for 2021.
Athletes and schools in all classifications will still compete for state titles at Cessna Stadium on the Wichita State University campus, but with the current COVID-19 pandemic still affecting the sports world adjustments needed to be made.
KSHSAA announced late Thursday afternoon that after working with Wichita State University that the new plan for 2021 would be adding an additional day. This will allow for two classes of schools to compete each day in one-day track meets.
According to the release by Assistant Director Jeremy Holaday, Classes 5A and 6A will run on Thursday, May 27 followed by Classes 3A and 4A on Friday and 1A and 2A running Saturday.
Field events are planned to begin on a staggered schedule at 8 a.m. with preliminaries for running events to start around noon. Finals should begin around 1:40 p.m. with the last event Boys 4x400M Relay having a start time at 7:22 p.m.
The KSHSAA Executive Board approved the change at a meeting held earlier this week. Formats for postseason of baseball, golf, tennis and softball will continue as intended with no modifications to traditional playing dates, seeding formats and qualifiers according to the release.
Spectator attendance protocols will be determined by host schools and county health departments.
