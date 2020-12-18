The Kansas State High School Activities Association has adopted new post-season qualifying measures for the 2020-2021 Kansas High School wrestling season.
Earlier this week the KSHSAA Executive Board passed changes to the 2021 post-season in order to provide a safe post-season format. These changes were made to provide for smaller tournaments and to create fewer potential COVID-19 exposures and more regionally based tournaments.
In addition to this new format, KSHSAA will continue to encourage and expect social distancing and wearing of masks as previously required by policy.
The main changes are to the largest groups of schools competing in wrestling – Class 4A and Class 3-2-1 A as well as the girl’s competition. Girl’s wrestling has now been split into two divisions for the 2021 season. Division II will include girls in Class 4A and Class 3-2-1 A. Division I will be for Classes 6A and 5A.
2021 Post-Season Format
Districts will be the first qualifying event for both girls’ divisions and for boys in Class 4A and Class 3-2-1 A. There will be eight sites for each division and classification. It will be scheduled as a one-day tournament with girls competing on Friday, Feb. 5 and the boys taking the mat on Saturday, Feb. 6.
The top four finishers in each weight class will qualify for the next qualifying tournament, which will be called regional.
Regional’s will be the first qualifying opportunity for boys in Class 5A and 6A. This the second round for girls and boys that competed in the District Tournaments. There will be four regional sites per division and classification. Boys will compete on Friday, Feb. 12 with the girls wrestling on Saturday, Feb. 13. The top four finishers will qualify for the next round, which will be called sub-state. The Regional Tournament will be an eight-person bracket format and will be seeded from previous District Tournaments. Districts one and two will wrestle at Regional #1, three and four placers at Regional #2 and continued throughout four regional’s.
There will be two-sub-state tournaments per division and classification. Girls will wrestle on Friday, Feb. 19 with the boys wrestling on Saturday, Feb. 20. The top four finishers in each weight class at each sub-state will qualify for the 2021 State Tournament. Sub-State #1 will have qualifiers from regional’s number one and two with sub-state #2 hosting the other regional qualifiers.
The Girls State Tournament for Division II is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 26 at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina. Boys Class 4A finals will be Saturday, Feb. 27 in Salina. Class 3-2-1 A boys is Saturday, Feb. 27 at Fort Hays State University.
District and regional assignments are pending from KSHSAA at this time.
