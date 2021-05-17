TOPEKA – Abilene junior Kolten Coup, playing in just his first full varsity tennis season, completed a dream season by qualifying for the Class 4A State Tennis Tournament and placing in the Top 12 singles players in the state.
Coup played junior varsity during his freshman year at Abilene High School and like every other Kansas high school student athlete in the state; his 2020 season was shelved due to COVID-19. This year Coup and his Cowboy teammates came out, worked hard and won the North Central Kansas League title and finished strong at the Class 4A Regional at Buhler.
“I thought Kolten and Cayden (West) got us started in good shape on Friday by getting wins in the first round which was big,” Abilene head coach Michael Willey said. “Kolten didn’t start as fast as he usually does in the first match but he got better throughout. He was really crisp later in the day Friday afternoon but again struggled with Lowe on Saturday. Kolten has really been playing well all season. He is a very consistent player and has been great for us all year.”
Coup, the third place qualifier from the Buhler Regional, opened with a 6-6(13-11), 6-0 win over Jaxon Mourning of Ottawa. Coup needed to battle for tiebreaker in the opening set but prevailed and then put Mourning away in the second set.
Next, Coup fell to the eventual State Champion, Kale Groff of Independence 6-3, 6-0. Groff went on to defeat Buhler’s Colton Lohrentz 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday afternoon in the championship match.
Moving to the backside of the singles bracket, Coup met up with Hunter Worley of Wellington winning 9-4 to advance to play Pratt’s Micah Tairo 9-0 to end the day on Friday.
Following a three-hour rain delay on Saturday morning, Coup met up against Winfield’s Drake Lowe. Lowe had defeated Abilene’s Cayden West in the second round 6-2, 6-1 (10-3). Against Coup, Lowe again was in a battle to the very end. Lowe endured for the win 9-6.
Coup then moved to the consolation medal rounds facing Iola’s Riccardo Barbarassa and falling 9-2. Barbarassa would finish 10th at the tournament. Coup defeated Paola’s Carden Escobar 9-3 to earn 11th place and finish in the Top 12 in Kansas.
West battled Ottawa’s Chris Hanson for an upset win in the first round winning 6-3, 6-6(7-4). Hanson was a three seed while West was a sixth seed. Next he tangled with Lowe before moving to the backside to face Elijah Self of Fort Scott. Self won the match 9-5 to advance in the tournament.
Abilene’s doubles team of Isaac Barbieri and Eli Prater opened tournament play as a sixth seed against three seed Hanson/Whitney of Ottawa. The Ottawa pair won the opening match 6-3, 6-2. Barbieri/Prater then fell to Hayden’s Holloway/Gorman 9-5 to end their season.
“I’m very happy with everyone with the season they have had,” Willey said. “We just need to continue from here and get out on the courts this summer and prep for next year. Just get that experience they need.”
Last year would have been the debut year of Willey as the Cowboy head coach, but 2021 was a successful year for the headman after a lengthy tenure as assistant coach for the Cowboys.
Willey, looking to the future, is happy to have the state qualifiers back next year for their senior campaign and will be working to develop his under classmen for the 2022 season.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Singles Medalist
1. Kale Groff, Independence
2. Colton Lorhrentz, Buhler
3. Zach Springs, Parsons
4. Jaden Fox, McPherson
5. Andrew Ladwig, Bishop Miege
6. Jax Cornejo, Wellington
7. Hayden Greene, El Dorado
8. Drake Lowe, Winfield
9. Joel Mathes, Altamont-Labette County
10. Riccardo Barbarassa, Iola
11. Kolten Coup, Abilene
12. Carden Escobar, Paola
Doubles Medalist
1. Gipson/Glazner, McPherson
2. Sandstrom/Glotzbach, Hayden
3. Morris/Julian, Independence
4. Allison/Middleton, Towanda-Circle
5. Krone/E. Harder, Buhler
6. Adams/Rademacher, Wellington
7. Frederick/Newton, Chanute
8. Houston/Wurm, McPherson
9. Bertie/Stoner, Independence
10. Norris/Wright, Wellington
11. Everett/Norton, Winfield
12. Holloway/Gorman, Hayden
Top 3 Teams
1. Independence 36
2. McPherson 34
3. Buhler 25
