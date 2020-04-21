Senior spring spotlight
The defending state champion in Class 4A in triple jump resides at Chapman High School and belongs to senior McKenna Kirkpatrick.
“McKenna is an all around exceptional athlete,” Chapman head track coach Anna Nusser Luke said. “She earned her first state title as a sophomore on Chapman’s 4x800M relay team and as a junior last year in triple jump.”
Kirkpatrick placed second in the NCKL in triple jump and 400M last year and first place in long jump. She had her best spring last season winning the state in triple jump. Kirpatrick’s mom coached her in triple jump and she will be continuing her education and competing in volleyball and track at Colby Community College.
