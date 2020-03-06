Chapman senior McKenna Kirkpatrick led the Lady Irish to a 47-41 win over Andale Friday night in the Class 4A Sub-State finals Kirkpatrick had a game high 20 points.
Seniors Peyton Suther and Ashlynn Bledsoe along with Kirpatrick took the Irish on a fourth quarter rally to gain the win. The Irish were down 34-32 headed to the fourth after Andale had taken the lead in the third quarter.
Chapman hit seven of 10 free throws in the final eight minutes to pull away with the win.
Bledsoe finished with 13 points and Suther had 10.
Chapman qualifies for the State Tournament along with Clay Center, Buhler, Nickerson from the West and Eudora, KC Piper, Niege and Baldwin from the East.
