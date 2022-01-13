CHAPMAN – Chapman forward Maya Kirkpatrick led the Lady Irish basketball team to its third consecutive win with a strong fourth quarter performance as Chapman defeated Beloit 41 to 30 Tuesday night in Chapman.
Kirkpatrick scored seven of her game high 14 points in the final period as the Lady Irish improved to 4-4 with the win. Maggie Lewis and Shannon Anderson each had eight points for Chapman.
The Irish led the entire game leading by two after the opening frame 8-6, 15-13 at intermission and 26-21 after three quarters.
Beloit’s Budke had 12 points to lead her team.
In the boys’ varsity game, Beloit used a strong opening period to roll by the Fighting Irish 67-37 and hand Chapman their eighth loss of the year.
Gage Picking shot in 12 points for the Irish with Ian Suther having nine and Weston Langvardt shooting eight. Burks had a game high 20 points for Beloit as he shot in six three-pointers.
Girls game scoring
Chapman 41, Beloit 30
Beloit6789 – 30
Chapman871115 – 41
Beloit – Remus 5, Budke 12, Nrowne 6, Tietgans-Peters 2, Thompson 4, L. Knight 1. Totals: 7 (1) 13-21.
Chapman (4-4) – Kirkpatrick 14, Jones 3, Locke 1, Frieze 3, Anderson 8, Abeldt 4, Lewis 8. Totals: 16 (0) 7-19.
Boys game scoring:
Beloit 67, Chapman 37
Beloit2218270 – 67
Chapman98191 – 37
Beloit – Brockelman 9, C. Burks 20, Gerstner 2, O. Eibert 8, Q. Eibert 12, Waters 2, Besner 14. Totals: 16 (9) 8-10.
Chapman – Picking 12, Dauterive 1, Suther 9, Cavanaugh 3, Mikes 3, Langvardt 8, Holm 1. Totals: 7 (4) 7-10.
