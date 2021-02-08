Marysville senior Ben Kirkland thrust daggers into the heart of the Abilene Cowboys Friday night with a buzzer beating jump shot that gave the Bulldogs a 51-50 come from behind win in Abilene.
Kirkland took an inbounds pass and shot over the outstretched hands of the Cowboy defenders to net the winning basket and send Marysville home with its fourth straight win on the Abilene floor. That wasn’t his first buzzer beater of the night either as he tied the score at the end of the first with a jumper in the lane as the clocked showed zero time.
“The thing that I can’t get by is all we had to do was get a rebound on a free throw,” a disappointed Abilene head coach Erik Graefe said. “We weren’t able to it that time. We couldn’t get anything going offensively. We tried to get it inside but they did a good job of keeping us out of there. We couldn’t get inside like we did up at their place. I think you got to credit them. There is going to be a lot of things that I wished we had done differently. They kind of fooled us on that last inbounds play. That was a good play by them. It shouldn’t have come down to that. We had too many turnovers, couldn’t hit the free throws tonight and with our height advantage we have to get that rebound.”
Kirkland and fellow senior Bryar O’Neil led the Bulldogs in scoring with 15 points each while senior Gavin Pieschl finished with nine.
Abilene had its struggles Friday night as it uncharacteristically had a poor night shooting from the free-throw line and turned the ball over way more than the season average. Add to that the propensity to get away from the passing offense to a dribbling the ball offense that also led to multiple turnovers and offensive fouls. When the Cowboys are running their fast paced passing the ball offense they click on all cylinders. When they don’t, they struggle as they did Friday against a team they had beaten by 11 points at their place.
Abilene’s zone defense forced the Bulldogs to shoot from the outside, an attack they are opposed to. The Bulldogs love to shoot the three and whomever they have in the lineup at the time can do just that.
The Cowboys had an unusually bad start to the second half, as they didn’t score their first second half points until there were 2:16 showing on the third period clock. Meanwhile Marysville had recaptured the lead with a 9-0 run that also gave them an eight-point lead at 34-26.
Junior Kaleb Becker got Abilene going in the second half with a bucket and he was followed by a ringing three from senior Blaise McVan as the Cowboys pulled within three at 31-34. Becker added a second basket before the end of the period but Kirkland and O’Neil answered with long shots for the Bulldogs.
Becker, who finished with a game high 19 points, kept the Cowboys in the game as he began the fourth quarter with back-to-back buckets that brought Abilene within two at 37-39. Following a Marysville timeout and bucket by O’Neil, Becker scored his third basket of the quarter and McVan gave the Cowboys its first lead since halftime with his third three of the contest.
“We were playing from behind in the second half,” Graefe said. “It takes a lot of energy to keep working at it and I wasn’t able to sub as much as I would like to. There are a million reasons why it turned out the way it did, but we have got to get a rebound when we need it. That’s the factor.”
The fourth quarter went back and forth between the two talented teams as O’Neil and senior Jackson Rader popped in threes for the Bulldogs and Abilene senior Avery Bryson shot in a trey to keep the Cowboys close. Becker added one of two from the free-throw line and Bryson had a jumper as the Cowboys closed within one at 48-49 with just 40 seconds left to play.
Pieschl missed the front end of one plus one free throw and the Cowboys got the ball and a quick time out. It was Abilene’s final time out but they had 30 seconds left to work to get at least a tie or the lead.
Becker took an inbounds pass and with 19 seconds left got a jumper to fall to give the Cowboys a 50-49 lead. Marysville head coach Scott Brown called a quick time out with 16.5 remaining in the game. The Bulldogs worked the ball in and with just 4.1 seconds to go the Cowboys committed a silly foul that sent O’Neil to the line for two free shots.
Fortunately for the Cowboys, the Marysville senior missed on both but Abilene couldn’t control the rebound and the Bulldogs got the ball out of bounds under the its own basket. Following a Bulldog timeout, they inbounded the ball and Kirkland became the Friday night hero with his buzzer-beating basket.
Bryson finished with 10 points and McVan had nine for the Cowboys who played three quarters without senior Josh Stuber who was injured in the first period. Abilene falls to 9-3 and will travel to Concordia Monday for a makeup game with the Panthers. This was Abilene’s second NCKL loss of the year and that puts the league championship into question as it and Wamego were atop the conference with one loss each.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Marysville 51, Abilene 50
Marysville 15 9 15 12 – 51
Abilene 15 11 7 17 – 50
Marysville – Haefele 2, Pieschl 9, O’Neil 15, Rader 7, Kirkland 15, Smith 1, Rh Williams 2. Totals: 12 (6) 9-14 51.
Abilene (9-3) – Coup 2, McVan 9, J. West 4, Bryson 10, Becker 19, Heintz 6. Totals: 15 (5) 5-13 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.