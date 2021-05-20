Abilene senior will play Mariah Hills in Dodge City on Monday
MCPHERSON – Abilene senior Kieryan Anderson qualified for the Class 4A State Golf Tournament next week in Dodge City with his play at the McPherson Regional on Tuesday.
Anderson finished in a two-way tie for 16th place with a 27 over par 97 on the very tough Turkey Creek Golf Course in McPherson.
“Turkey Creek is tough,” Abilene head coach Mark Willey said. “You have to hit it straight and keep the ball out of the penalty areas.”
Anderson double bogeyed his first hole before paring two and three. Over the next five holes on the front nine, Anderson shot a combined seven over par before hit a rough spot on hole nine. On the 470 yard Par 5 number nine, Anderson was three over to bring his front nine score to 47.
“Our goal was upper 80’s to lower 90’s,” coach Willey said. “But as the front nine scores came in, I knew the cut was going to be a little higher.”
Anderson opened the back nine with a four over par on a Par four tenth hole and then double bogeyed number eleven.
“I just told him to keep battling, you never know,” Willey said.
The Abilene senior then bogeyed the next three holes before hitting a mild struggle with 15 and 16. Anderson came back to bogey 17 and then par number 18. He carded 50 on the back nine to finish at 97.
In this regional, Buhler, McPherson and Pratt qualified as teams. The next five individuals not on those teams qualify for State with Kieryan grabbing the final spot.
Pratt junior Zachary Vandervoort shot an even par 70 to win the regional meet. McPherson sophomore Trakker French was second at 75 and three members of the Buhler team finished third, fourth and fifth at 78, 79 and 80 respectively.
Also qualifying besides the three winning teams were Tucker Metcalf of Ulysses (81), Concordia’s Hayden Dvorak (83), Andale senior Karson Kuepker (84) and Concordia junior Braxton Kindel (89).
“Kieryan has worked hard on his game,” Willey said. “This will be a nice reward for his efforts.”
Senior Karsen Loader closed out his senior year with a 108 for 26th place. Loader had a disastrous beginning but settled down to par four holes and bogeyed one more with a front nine score 52. He bogeyed three holes on the backside for a 56 to come in at 108.
“Karsen got off to a terrible start,” Willey said. “He played some good golf after his first hole.”
Sophomore Cameron Vinduska ended his season with a 119 placing 38th on the day. Vinduska did par number two and had three bogeys on the front but ran into some struggles on the back.
“Cameron hit some really solid shots today, I am excited for his future, he is a good worker,” Willey said.
Anderson travels to Dodge City following his Sunday afternoon graduation to be ready for an 8:50 a.m. tee time. Anderson joins Winfield’s’ Gabe Heger, Ottawa’s Trey Bones and Concordia’s Kindel on Hole 10 to begin his tournament play.
The best qualifying scores on Monday will play a second round of 18 on Tuesday to determine the 2021 State Champions.
McPherson Regional Leader Board
1. Zachary Vandervoort, Pratt E 70
2. Trakker French, McPherson +5 75
3. Logan Day, Buhler +8 78
4. Max Alexander, Buhler +9 79
5. Will Yates, Buhler +10 80
6. Tucker Metcalf, Ulysses +11 81
7. Hayden Dvorak, Concordia +13 83
8. Augustus Ruddle, Mac +13 83
9. Parker VanCampen, Mac +13 83
10. Karson Kuepker, Andale +14 84
11. Cooper Greiner, Pratt +18 88
12. Braxton Kindel, Concordia +19 89
13. Trey Buckbee, McPherson +21 91
14. Ethan Schwartzkopf, Buh +22 92
15. Brock Hudson, Pratt +24 94
16. Kieryan Anderson, Ab +27 97
