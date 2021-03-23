Spring sports practices began before the schools took a little break and soon the ‘new’ Ken Russell Track at Cowboy Stadium will be in full motion as the track and field meets begin next week. Abilene High School is scheduled to host the annual Abilene Invitational on April 23. Prior to that, the JV meet is scheduled for April 13 and Abilene Middle School will host a meet tentatively scheduled for April 8. Construction continues at the sports complex as Mammoth Construction workers have done groundwork for the new locker rooms, concessions and public restroom facilities. Because of delays in receiving steel for construction of the buildings, work is expected to continue into summer before the entire project is complete.
Abilene High School Athletic Director Will Burton will release COVID-19 protocols and spectator information as meet times draws nearer.
Head coach Brad Nicks begins his first season in Abilene after a long successful career at Shawnee Heights. Nicks’ teams won multiple state champions in track and field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.