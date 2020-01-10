Chapman High School senior Kel Stroud has picked up another football achievement as he has been selected to play in the 2020 Shrine Bowl this summer.
Stoud, an offensive lineman, was named to the North Central Kansas League All-League team for the third time in his high school career and he has earned state recognition twice. Stroud, 6-4, 280, was named first team All State lineman this season in Class 3A after being named to the Honorable Mention squad a year ago.
The Irish senior found out about his selection for the Shrine Bowl on social media before receiving the official notification.
“Yea, I actually saw my name as being selected for the Shrine Bowl on social media before I actually got the notification e-mail,” Stroud said.
The talented athlete will be taking what he has learned on the football field in Chapman to play collegiately at South Dakota.
“I have signed with South Dakota,” Stroud said Tuesday in Chapman. “I am appreciative of all the coaching I got in Chapman from coach Kurt Webster and coach Clint Merritt. I know I’ll take that with me to college to play football for sure.”
Stroud is one of five offensive linemen that signed early for head coach Bob Nielson. Nielson has been in charge of the Coyote football program since 2015. The Coyotes play their home schedule inside the Dakota Dome on H. Lauren Lewis Field in Vermillion, South Dakota.
The Coyotes finished 2019 5-7 and were 4-4 in the Missouri Valley. They swap out playing Oklahoma from the Big 12 to opening at Iowa State this season on Sept. 5. They end the season by facing perennial FCS National Champion North Dakota State in late November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.