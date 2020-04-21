Senior spring spotlight
Chapman senior Kel Stroud threw shot put and discus for the Irish for the first time since his eighth grade season according to his high school coach. His dedicated attitude towards hard work and improvement led to the NCKL championship in shot put and he was a state qualifier in discus.
“I have never seen an athlete pick up difficult technique as quickly as Kel,” Chapman coach Anna Nusser Luke said. “With the work that he put in to lifting and becoming a better athlete, Kel was poised for a big year for the Irish.”
Stroud will be attending the University of South Dakota to play football this coming season.
